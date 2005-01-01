Ziegelböck OG
|
|
Info
EDV-Beratung
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2005
|0.14
|0
|0.14
|2
|Nein
|2006
|0.13
|0
|0.13
|2
|Nein
|2007
|0.13
|0
|0.13
|2
|Nein
|2008
|0.14
|0
|0.14
|2
|Nein
|2009
|0.9
|0
|0.9
|2
|Nein
|2010
|0.12
|0
|0.12
|2
|Nein
|2011
|0.14
|0
|0.14
|2
|Nein
|2012
|0.14
|0
|0.14
|2
|Nein
|2013
|0
|0
|0.13
|5
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ja
|2015
|0.16
|0
|0.16
|2
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
Produkte
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Aus- und Weiterbildung
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Migrations-Management
- - Programmierung
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Betriebssysteme für PCs
- - Dienstprogramme und Utilities
- - Server-Betriebssysteme
- - Datenbanken
- - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
- - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
- - Office Software
- - Supply Chain Management