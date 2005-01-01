IT Anbieter finden

Ziegelböck OG

Adresse:
Einsiedlingerstrasse 92, 4655 Vorchdorf
Telefon: 07614/7528-0
Email: z-info(at)aon.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

EDV-Beratung

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2005 0.14 0 0.14 2 Nein
2006 0.13 0 0.13 2 Nein
2007 0.13 0 0.13 2 Nein
2008 0.14 0 0.14 2 Nein
2009 0.9 0 0.9 2 Nein
2010 0.12 0 0.12 2 Nein
2011 0.14 0 0.14 2 Nein
2012 0.14 0 0.14 2 Nein
2013 0 0 0.13 5 Ja
2014 0 0 0 5 Ja
2015 0.16 0 0.16 2 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)

Produkte

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Aus- und Weiterbildung
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Migrations-Management
  • - Programmierung
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Betriebssysteme für PCs
  • - Dienstprogramme und Utilities
  • - Server-Betriebssysteme
  • - Datenbanken
  • - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
  • - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
  • - Office Software
  • - Supply Chain Management

