Xi Development
Info
Internetprovider, Systementwicklung
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2005
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|1
|Nein
|2006
|0.2
|0.05
|0.25
|0
|Ja
|2007
|0.15
|0.05
|0.2
|1
|Ja
|2008
|0.17
|0
|0.17
|1
|Ja
|2009
|0.12
|0
|0.12
|1
|Nein
|2011
|0.15
|0
|0.15
|1
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|0.18
|0
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ja
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Aus- und Weiterbildung
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Programmierung
- - Reparatur und Service
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning