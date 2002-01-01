web-crossing GmbH
|
|
Info
Internetagentur mit Schwerpunkt Typo3 CMS, Magento Shopsysteme und Individual Entwicklungen.
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0.3
|1
|Nein
|2003
|0.5
|0
|0.5
|2
|Nein
|2004
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2005
|0.7
|0
|0.7
|5
|Nein
|2009
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ja
|2010
|1
|0.2
|1.2
|18
|Nein
|2011
|1
|0.3
|1.3
|19
|Nein
|2012
|1.2
|0.3
|1.5
|19
|Nein
|2013
|0
|0
|1.6
|13
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|1.6
|13
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|1.6
|19
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Distributor
- Handel
Branchen
- EDV
- Internet
- IT-Dienstleistungen
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Datenerfassungsdienste
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Programmierung
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines
- - Bordcomputer
- - Desktop-PC
- - Großcomputer (Mainframes)
- - Industriecomputer
- - Minicomputer
- - Server-Systeme
- - Speichersysteme
- - Workstations
- - Handhelds
- - Laptops
- - Media-Centers
- - Notebooks
- - Notepads
- - Palmtops
- - PDAs
- - Pencomputer
- - Smartphones
- - Tablet PCs
- - Band- und Plattenlaufwerke
- - Barebones
- - Bus-Systeme
- - Controller
- - Festplatten
- - Gehäuse
- - Grafik-, Video- und Soundkarten
- - Interfaces
- - Kühler
- - Main- und Motherboards
- - Prozessoren und Chipsätze
- - Racks
- - Speichermodule
- - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
- - Datenschutz
- - Firewalls
- - Netzwerk- und Systemüberwachung
- - SPAM-Filter