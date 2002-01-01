IT Anbieter finden

web-crossing GmbH

Adresse:
Eduard-Bodem-Gasse 8, 6020 Innsbruck
Telefon: 0512/206567
Fax: 0512/206567-24
Web:
Email: info(at)web-crossing.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Internetagentur mit Schwerpunkt Typo3 CMS, Magento Shopsysteme und Individual Entwicklungen.

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0.3 1 Nein
2003 0.5 0 0.5 2 Nein
2004 0 0 0 0 Nein
2005 0.7 0 0.7 5 Nein
2009 0 0 1 0 Ja
2010 1 0.2 1.2 18 Nein
2011 1 0.3 1.3 19 Nein
2012 1.2 0.3 1.5 19 Nein
2013 0 0 1.6 13 Ja
2014 0 0 1.6 13 Ja
2015 0 0 1.6 19 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Distributor
  • Handel

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Internet
  • IT-Dienstleistungen

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Datenerfassungsdienste
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines
  • - Bordcomputer
  • - Desktop-PC
  • - Großcomputer (Mainframes)
  • - Industriecomputer
  • - Minicomputer
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Speichersysteme
  • - Workstations
  • - Handhelds
  • - Laptops
  • - Media-Centers
  • - Notebooks
  • - Notepads
  • - Palmtops
  • - PDAs
  • - Pencomputer
  • - Smartphones
  • - Tablet PCs
  • - Band- und Plattenlaufwerke
  • - Barebones
  • - Bus-Systeme
  • - Controller
  • - Festplatten
  • - Gehäuse
  • - Grafik-, Video- und Soundkarten
  • - Interfaces
  • - Kühler
  • - Main- und Motherboards
  • - Prozessoren und Chipsätze
  • - Racks
  • - Speichermodule
  • - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
  • - Datenschutz
  • - Firewalls
  • - Netzwerk- und Systemüberwachung
  • - SPAM-Filter

