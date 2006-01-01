Upgraid - Apple Support - Inh Beat Küng
|
|
Info
Professional Apple Support, Verkauf von Hard- und Software
Web Produkte, Wordpress, Magento, SEO, Piwik und Newsletter
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2006
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2008
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2009
|0
|0
|0.18
|0
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|0.18
|0
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Branchen
- EDV
- Internet
- IT-Dienstleistungen
Produkte
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Desktop-PC
- - Server-Systeme
- - Workstations
- - Laptops
- - Notebooks
- - Band- und Plattenlaufwerke
- - Festplatten
- - Gehäuse
- - Band-Cartridges
- - Disketten, CD- und DVD-Rohlinge
- - Online Marketing
- - Web Design