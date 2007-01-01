IT Anbieter finden

Ulbel & Freidorfer GmbH

Adresse:
Andritzer Reichsstr. 66, 8045 Graz
Telefon: 0316/692911-0
Fax: +43 316 692911 77
Web:
Email: office(at)StComputer.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.07. bis 30.06.



Info

Einzelhandel mit Hard- und Software

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2007 14 1 15 33 Ja
2008 17 2 19 33 Ja
2009 18 1.7 19.7 35 Ja
2010 18 2 20 35 Ja
2011 0 0 25 45 Ja
2012 0 0 20 37 Ja
2013 0 0 19 30 Ja
2014 0 0 17 40 Ja
2015 0 0 21 40 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Hersteller
  • Handel

Branchen

  • EDV
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Software

Produkte

  • - Datenrettung
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - Programmierung
  • - Outsourcing
  • - IT-Personalbereitstellung
  • - IT-Asset- und Lizenzmanagement
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten

