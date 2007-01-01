Ulbel & Freidorfer GmbH
Info
Einzelhandel mit Hard- und Software
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2007
|14
|1
|15
|33
|Ja
|2008
|17
|2
|19
|33
|Ja
|2009
|18
|1.7
|19.7
|35
|Ja
|2010
|18
|2
|20
|35
|Ja
|2011
|0
|0
|25
|45
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|20
|37
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|19
|30
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|17
|40
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|21
|40
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Hersteller
- Handel
Branchen
- EDV
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Software
Produkte
- - Datenrettung
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Reparatur und Service
- - Programmierung
- - Outsourcing
- - IT-Personalbereitstellung
- - IT-Asset- und Lizenzmanagement
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten