UCS Unique Computing Solutions GmbH

Adresse:
Salztorgasse 1/2a, 1010 Wien
Telefon: 01 7182121 0
Fax: +43 1 7182121 90
Web:
Email: office(at)ucs.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Programmierung

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2005 1.22 0.17 1.39 7 Nein
2006 1.22 0.09 1.31 7 Nein
2007 1.3 0 1.3 7 Nein
2008 1.4 0 1.4 7 Nein
2009 1.4 0 1.4 13 Ja
2010 1.4 0 1.4 15 Ja
2011 2.1 0 2.1 20 Ja
2012 0 0 1.6 7 Ja
2013 0 0 1.6 19 Ja
2014 0 0 2.55 19 Ja
2015 0 0 2.55 19 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Finanzdienstleistungen
  • Government
  • Internet
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Software
  • Telekom

Produkte

  • - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Programmierung
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Migrations-Management
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Internet/Intranet/Extranet-Lösungen
  • - E-Commerce-Software
  • - B2C Dienste und Lösungen
  • - B2B Dienste und Lösungen
  • - Enterprise Application Integration
  • - Dokumentenmanagement und ECM
  • - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten

