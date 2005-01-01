UCS Unique Computing Solutions GmbH
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2005
|1.22
|0.17
|1.39
|7
|Nein
|2006
|1.22
|0.09
|1.31
|7
|Nein
|2007
|1.3
|0
|1.3
|7
|Nein
|2008
|1.4
|0
|1.4
|7
|Nein
|2009
|1.4
|0
|1.4
|13
|Ja
|2010
|1.4
|0
|1.4
|15
|Ja
|2011
|2.1
|0
|2.1
|20
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|1.6
|7
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|1.6
|19
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|2.55
|19
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|2.55
|19
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
Branchen
- EDV
- Finanzdienstleistungen
- Government
- Internet
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Software
- Telekom
Produkte
- - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Programmierung
- - Outsourcing
- - Migrations-Management
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Application Service Providing
- - Internet/Intranet/Extranet-Lösungen
- - E-Commerce-Software
- - B2C Dienste und Lösungen
- - B2B Dienste und Lösungen
- - Enterprise Application Integration
- - Dokumentenmanagement und ECM
- - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten