Thomas Dorn

Adresse:
Kerpengasse 69, 1210 Wien
Telefon: 01/2714550
Fax: 01/2714549
Web:
Email: support(at)vipweb.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Internetprovider, Systementwicklung

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2005 0.2 0 0.2 1 Nein
2006 0.2 0.05 0.25 0 Ja
2007 0.15 0.05 0.2 1 Ja
2008 0.17 0 0.17 1 Ja
2009 0.12 0 0.12 1 Nein
2011 0.15 0 0.15 1 Ja
2012 0 0 0.18 0 Ja
2013 0 0 0 12 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Aus- und Weiterbildung
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning

