IT Anbieter finden

top1001.at by Computerwelt

Die größten IT-Unternehmen in Österreich

TeSoft IT Systeme

Adresse:
Petersbergenstraße 7, 8042 Graz
Telefon: 0316/815919
Fax: +43-316-815989
Web:
Email: office(at)tesoft.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Computerperipherie

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2003 0.3 0 0.3 0 Nein
2004 0.57 0 0.57 2 Nein
2005 2.2 0.25 2.45 3 Nein
2006 2.1 0.42 2.52 2 Nein
2007 2.5 0.65 3.15 2 Nein
2008 2.26 0.79 3.05 2 Nein
2009 0 0 3.51 2 Ja
2010 2.4 0.6 3 2 Nein
2011 2.4 0.83 3.23 2 Ja
2012 0 0 0.18 2 Ja
2013 0 0 0.08 1 Ja
2014 0 0 0.19 2 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Handel

Branchen

  • Chemie/Pharma
  • EDV
  • Fahrzeuge
  • Getränke/Tabak
  • Gewerbe
  • Industrie

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Datenerfassungsdienste
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Migrations-Management
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Programmierung
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten

Artikel zu TeSoft IT Systeme:

Leider wurden zu diesem Unternehmen keine passenden Artikel gefunden.

Diese Firmen könnten Sie auch interessieren:

SNP AUSTRIA GmbH
ANEXIA Internetdienstleistungs GmbH
EASY SOFTWARE GmbH
NAVAX Unternehmensgruppe

 

IT Suche in Ihrer Webseite

Sie haben eine Webseite mit IT-Bezug und wollen Sie um eine Österreich-bezogene IT-Anbietersuche aufwerten? Integrieren Sie hier die Suche der Top 1001.at in ihre eigene Webseite. Mehr Info