TeSoft IT Systeme
|
|
Info
Computerperipherie
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2003
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0
|Nein
|2004
|0.57
|0
|0.57
|2
|Nein
|2005
|2.2
|0.25
|2.45
|3
|Nein
|2006
|2.1
|0.42
|2.52
|2
|Nein
|2007
|2.5
|0.65
|3.15
|2
|Nein
|2008
|2.26
|0.79
|3.05
|2
|Nein
|2009
|0
|0
|3.51
|2
|Ja
|2010
|2.4
|0.6
|3
|2
|Nein
|2011
|2.4
|0.83
|3.23
|2
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|0.18
|2
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.08
|1
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|0.19
|2
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Branchen
- Chemie/Pharma
- EDV
- Fahrzeuge
- Getränke/Tabak
- Gewerbe
- Industrie
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Datenerfassungsdienste
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Migrations-Management
- - Outsourcing
- - Programmierung
- - Reparatur und Service
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten