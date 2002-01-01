Softwaretechnik GesmbH
|
|
Info
Software
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|1.84
|17
|Nein
|2003
|1
|0.71
|1.71
|17
|Nein
|2004
|1.1
|0.7
|1.8
|17
|Nein
|2005
|1.15
|0.81
|1.96
|17
|Nein
|2006
|2.12
|0
|2.12
|17
|Nein
|2007
|0
|0
|2
|18
|Nein
|2008
|2
|0
|2
|18
|Ja
|2009
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nein
|2010
|1.24
|1.68
|2.92
|22
|Nein
|2011
|1
|2.2
|3.2
|23
|Nein
|2012
|0
|0
|2
|22
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|3.5
|22
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|3.5
|22
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|4.9
|26
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Outsourcing
- - Programmierung
- - RZ-Dienstleistungen
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)