Softwaretechnik GesmbH

Adresse:
Rubensstraße 40, 4050 Traun
Telefon: 0732/375747-0
Fax: +43 732 3757479
Web:
Email: office(at)Softwaretechnik.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Software

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 1.84 17 Nein
2003 1 0.71 1.71 17 Nein
2004 1.1 0.7 1.8 17 Nein
2005 1.15 0.81 1.96 17 Nein
2006 2.12 0 2.12 17 Nein
2007 0 0 2 18 Nein
2008 2 0 2 18 Ja
2009 0 0 0 27 Nein
2010 1.24 1.68 2.92 22 Nein
2011 1 2.2 3.2 23 Nein
2012 0 0 2 22 Ja
2013 0 0 3.5 22 Ja
2014 0 0 3.5 22 Ja
2015 0 0 4.9 26 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Programmierung
  • - RZ-Dienstleistungen
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)

