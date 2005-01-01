IT Anbieter finden

SoftTec Austria

Adresse:
Marktwald 9, 4861 Schörfling am Attersee
Telefon: 07662/3625-20
Fax: +43 7662 3625 10
Web:
Email: office(at)softtec.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Automatisierungstechnik

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2005 0 0 0 5 Nein
2010 0 0 0.5 0 Ja
2011 0 0 0.35 2 Ja
2012 0 0 0.5 2 Ja
2013 0 0 1.8 10 Ja
2014 0 0 1.6 12 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Hersteller
  • Distributor
  • Handel

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Gewerbe
  • Maschinenbau
  • Nahrungsmittel
  • Software

Produkte

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement

