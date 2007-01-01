IT Anbieter finden

Softsolution GmbH

Adresse:
Im Vogelsang 18, 3340 Waidhofen an der Ybbs
Telefon: 07442/53988
Fax: +43 7442 5398890
Web:
Email: office(at)softsolution.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

EDV-Beratung

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2007 0 0 1.5 12 Ja
2008 0 0 1.3 12 Ja
2009 0.83 2.2 3.03 35 Nein
2010 1.98 2 3.98 40 Nein
2011 2 2 4 35 Nein
2012 0 0 3.8 35 Ja
2013 1.72 1.9 3.62 31 Nein
2014 1.88 2.38 4.24 32 Nein
2015 2.15 2.27 4.36 33 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller

Branchen

  • Bau
  • EDV
  • Fahrzeuge
  • Gewerbe
  • Government
  • Industrie
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Software
  • Telekom

Produkte

  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - IT-Personalbereitstellung
  • - Programmierung
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Desktop-PC
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Speichersysteme
  • - Workstations
  • - Handhelds
  • - Laptops
  • - Notebooks
  • - Notepads
  • - Tablet PCs
  • - Betriebssysteme für PCs
  • - Datenkonvertierung

