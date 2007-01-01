Softsolution GmbH
Info
EDV-Beratung
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2007
|0
|0
|1.5
|12
|Ja
|2008
|0
|0
|1.3
|12
|Ja
|2009
|0.83
|2.2
|3.03
|35
|Nein
|2010
|1.98
|2
|3.98
|40
|Nein
|2011
|2
|2
|4
|35
|Nein
|2012
|0
|0
|3.8
|35
|Ja
|2013
|1.72
|1.9
|3.62
|31
|Nein
|2014
|1.88
|2.38
|4.24
|32
|Nein
|2015
|2.15
|2.27
|4.36
|33
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
Branchen
- Bau
- EDV
- Fahrzeuge
- Gewerbe
- Government
- Industrie
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Software
- Telekom
Produkte
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - IT-Personalbereitstellung
- - Programmierung
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Desktop-PC
- - Server-Systeme
- - Speichersysteme
- - Workstations
- - Handhelds
- - Laptops
- - Notebooks
- - Notepads
- - Tablet PCs
- - Betriebssysteme für PCs
- - Datenkonvertierung