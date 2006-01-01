Schule für Informatik, Wien
Informatik Schule mit Schwerpunkt IBM i (AS/400).
Einjährige Schule mit Abschluß und der Möglichkeit auf internationale Zertifikate.
Beste Jobchancen!
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2006
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2007
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2009
|1
|0
|1
|150
|Ja
|2010
|0
|0
|0
|150
|Ja
|2012
|0.9
|0
|0.9
|150
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.9
|150
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
Branchen
- EDV
- Government
- Internet
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Netzwerktechnik
- Software
Produkte
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Aus- und Weiterbildung
- - IKT-Consulting
- - IT-Personalbereitstellung
- - Programmierung
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Desktop-PC
- - Großcomputer (Mainframes)
- - Server-Systeme
- - Workstations
- - Handhelds
- - Laptops
- - Notebooks
- - Notepads
- - Smartphones
- - Tablet PCs
- - Thin Clients
- - Band- und Plattenlaufwerke
- - Festplatten
- - Prozessoren und Chipsätze