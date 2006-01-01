IT Anbieter finden

top1001.at by Computerwelt

Die größten IT-Unternehmen in Österreich

Schule für Informatik, Wien

Adresse:
Margaretenstrasse 65, 1050 Wien
Telefon: 015869650
Fax: 01587965077
Web:
Email: office(at)edvschule.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Informatik Schule mit Schwerpunkt IBM i (AS/400).
Einjährige Schule mit Abschluß und der Möglichkeit auf internationale Zertifikate.
Beste Jobchancen!

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2006 0 0 0 0 Nein
2007 0 0 0 0 Nein
2009 1 0 1 150 Ja
2010 0 0 0 150 Ja
2012 0.9 0 0.9 150 Ja
2013 0 0 0.9 150 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Government
  • Internet
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Netzwerktechnik
  • Software

Produkte

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Aus- und Weiterbildung
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - IT-Personalbereitstellung
  • - Programmierung
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Desktop-PC
  • - Großcomputer (Mainframes)
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Workstations
  • - Handhelds
  • - Laptops
  • - Notebooks
  • - Notepads
  • - Smartphones
  • - Tablet PCs
  • - Thin Clients
  • - Band- und Plattenlaufwerke
  • - Festplatten
  • - Prozessoren und Chipsätze

Diese Firmen könnten Sie auch interessieren:

customer care solutions - Call Center Betriebs GmbH
SER Solutions Österreich GmbH
eyepin GmbH
Rittal GmbH

 

IT Suche in Ihrer Webseite

Sie haben eine Webseite mit IT-Bezug und wollen Sie um eine Österreich-bezogene IT-Anbietersuche aufwerten? Integrieren Sie hier die Suche der Top 1001.at in ihre eigene Webseite. Mehr Info