S-Connect Vertriebs GmbH

Adresse:
Trappelgasse 6, 1040 Wien
Telefon: 01/5048478-0
Fax: 4301504847820
Web:
Email: mail(at)s-connect.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.07. bis 30.06.



Industrielle Computer

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0 3 Ja
2003 1.2 0.1 1.3 3 Nein
2004 1.5 0.2 1.7 4 Nein
2005 0 0 0 0 Nein
2007 0 0 1.5 3 Ja
2008 0 0 1.7 3 Ja
2009 0 0 1.6 0 Ja
2010 1.7 0 1.7 3 Ja
2011 0 0 1.6 0 Ja
2012 0 0 1.8 2 Nein
2013 1.6 0.1 1.7 2 Nein
2014 1.9 0 1.9 2 Nein
2015 0 0 2.2 3 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Distributor
  • Handel

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Elektrotechnologie
  • Energie
  • Handel
  • Industrie
  • Netzwerktechnik
  • Telekom

Produkte

  • - Bordcomputer
  • - Industriecomputer
  • - Minicomputer
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Speichersysteme
  • - Supercomputer
  • - Workstations
  • - Tablet PCs
  • - Thin Clients
  • - Bus-Systeme
  • - Grafik-, Video- und Soundkarten
  • - Interfaces
  • - Racks
  • - Speichermodule
  • - Bildschirme/Monitore
  • - Multifunktionsgeräte
  • - Antennen- und Funkanlagen
  • - Datenübertragungsdienste (GSM, GPRS, UMTS etc.)
  • - Funknetzwerke
  • - Netzkomponenten
  • - Netzwerk-Management
  • - Netzwerk-Systeme (LAN, MAN, WAN)
  • - WLAN-Systeme

