S-Connect Vertriebs GmbH
|
|
Info
Industrielle Computer
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ja
|2003
|1.2
|0.1
|1.3
|3
|Nein
|2004
|1.5
|0.2
|1.7
|4
|Nein
|2005
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2007
|0
|0
|1.5
|3
|Ja
|2008
|0
|0
|1.7
|3
|Ja
|2009
|0
|0
|1.6
|0
|Ja
|2010
|1.7
|0
|1.7
|3
|Ja
|2011
|0
|0
|1.6
|0
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|1.8
|2
|Nein
|2013
|1.6
|0.1
|1.7
|2
|Nein
|2014
|1.9
|0
|1.9
|2
|Nein
|2015
|0
|0
|2.2
|3
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Distributor
- Handel
Branchen
- EDV
- Elektrotechnologie
- Energie
- Handel
- Industrie
- Netzwerktechnik
- Telekom
Produkte
- - Bordcomputer
- - Industriecomputer
- - Minicomputer
- - Server-Systeme
- - Speichersysteme
- - Supercomputer
- - Workstations
- - Tablet PCs
- - Thin Clients
- - Bus-Systeme
- - Grafik-, Video- und Soundkarten
- - Interfaces
- - Racks
- - Speichermodule
- - Bildschirme/Monitore
- - Multifunktionsgeräte
- - Antennen- und Funkanlagen
- - Datenübertragungsdienste (GSM, GPRS, UMTS etc.)
- - Funknetzwerke
- - Netzkomponenten
- - Netzwerk-Management
- - Netzwerk-Systeme (LAN, MAN, WAN)
- - WLAN-Systeme