Reichle & De-Massari (Austria) GmbH

Adresse:
Eduard-Kittenberger-Gasse 95-97, 1230 Wien
Telefon: 01 8653200
Fax: +43 1 8653200120
Web:
Email: aut(at)rdm.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Netzwerke, Telekommunikation,

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 4 12 Nein
2003 1.6 2.4 4 12 Nein
2004 2.2 3.2 5.4 12 Nein
2005 2.5 4.26 7.8 12 Nein
2006 2.9 5.57 8.9 12 Nein
2007 2.5 7.5 10 12 Nein
2008 2.7 6.8 9.5 12 Nein
2009 2.2 4 6.2 19 Nein
2011 0 0 9.3 0 Ja
2012 0 0 11.09 13 Ja
2013 0 0 11 13 Nein
2014 3.3 0 3.3 7 Nein
2015 0 0 4 6 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Hersteller

