Reichle & De-Massari (Austria) GmbH
|
|
Info
Netzwerke, Telekommunikation,
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|4
|12
|Nein
|2003
|1.6
|2.4
|4
|12
|Nein
|2004
|2.2
|3.2
|5.4
|12
|Nein
|2005
|2.5
|4.26
|7.8
|12
|Nein
|2006
|2.9
|5.57
|8.9
|12
|Nein
|2007
|2.5
|7.5
|10
|12
|Nein
|2008
|2.7
|6.8
|9.5
|12
|Nein
|2009
|2.2
|4
|6.2
|19
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0
|9.3
|0
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|11.09
|13
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|11
|13
|Nein
|2014
|3.3
|0
|3.3
|7
|Nein
|2015
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Hersteller