IT Anbieter finden

top1001.at by Computerwelt

Die größten IT-Unternehmen in Österreich

R R Donnelley Document Solutions (Austria) GmbH

Adresse:
Opernring 1 R3, 1010 Wien
Telefon: 01 5853190 0
Fax: +43 1 585319015
Web:
Email: info(at)rrdonnelley.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Software

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 2.77 8 Nein
2003 1.96 0 1.96 10 Nein
2004 1.75 0 1.75 12 Nein
2005 4.5 0 4.5 13 Nein
2006 2.9 0 2.9 13 Nein
2007 0 0 2.8 13 Nein
2008 3.1 0.1 3.2 15 Nein
2009 2.5 0.2 2.7 14 Nein
2011 0 0 3.2 0 Ja
2012 0 0 3.2 12 Ja
2013 0 0 2 13 Nein
2014 0 0 2 13 Ja
2015 0 0 2 13 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Handel

Branchen

  • EDV
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Software

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten

Diese Firmen könnten Sie auch interessieren:

Bechtle IT-Systemhaus Österreich
ITSDONE GRUPPE
Bacher Systems EDV GmbH
SNP AUSTRIA GmbH

 

IT Suche in Ihrer Webseite

Sie haben eine Webseite mit IT-Bezug und wollen Sie um eine Österreich-bezogene IT-Anbietersuche aufwerten? Integrieren Sie hier die Suche der Top 1001.at in ihre eigene Webseite. Mehr Info