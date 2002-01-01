R R Donnelley Document Solutions (Austria) GmbH
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|2.77
|8
|Nein
|2003
|1.96
|0
|1.96
|10
|Nein
|2004
|1.75
|0
|1.75
|12
|Nein
|2005
|4.5
|0
|4.5
|13
|Nein
|2006
|2.9
|0
|2.9
|13
|Nein
|2007
|0
|0
|2.8
|13
|Nein
|2008
|3.1
|0.1
|3.2
|15
|Nein
|2009
|2.5
|0.2
|2.7
|14
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0
|3.2
|0
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|3.2
|12
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|2
|13
|Nein
|2014
|0
|0
|2
|13
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|2
|13
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Branchen
- EDV
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Software
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Outsourcing
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten