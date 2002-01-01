PROCAM-Software Systems & Services GesmbH
|
|
Info
Software
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ja
|2003
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ja
|2004
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2005
|0.3
|3.7
|4
|28
|Nein
|2006
|0.4
|4.2
|4.6
|28
|Nein
|2007
|0.3
|3.7
|4
|12
|Ja
|2008
|4.4
|0
|4.4
|12
|Ja
|2009
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0
|4.5
|12
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|4
|12
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|4
|12
|Nein
|2014
|12
|0
|4
|12
|Nein
|2015
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Ja
Branchen
- EDV
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Software
Produkte
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Programmierung
- - Migrations-Management
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
- - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
- - Datenbanken
- - Collaboration und Groupware
- - CAD/CAM/CIM
- - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
- - Aus- und Weiterbildung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten