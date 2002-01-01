IT Anbieter finden

PROCAM-Software Systems & Services GesmbH

Adresse:
Zehetnergasse 6/1, 1140 Wien
Telefon: 01 8792920
Fax: +43 1 8792920200
Web:
Email: info.pce(at)procam-networks.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.07. bis 30.06.



Info

Software

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0 0 Ja
2003 0 0 0 0 Ja
2004 0 0 0 0 Nein
2005 0.3 3.7 4 28 Nein
2006 0.4 4.2 4.6 28 Nein
2007 0.3 3.7 4 12 Ja
2008 4.4 0 4.4 12 Ja
2009 0 0 0 0 Nein
2011 0 0 4.5 12 Ja
2012 0 0 4 12 Ja
2013 0 0 4 12 Nein
2014 12 0 4 12 Nein
2015 0 0 4 8 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Branchen

  • EDV
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Software

Produkte

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Programmierung
  • - Migrations-Management
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
  • - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
  • - Datenbanken
  • - Collaboration und Groupware
  • - CAD/CAM/CIM
  • - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
  • - Aus- und Weiterbildung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten

