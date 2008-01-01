IT Anbieter finden

Prade Norbert - IT Dienstleistungen

Heigerleinstraße 15-17, 1160 Wien
Telefon: 0664/3019020
Email: cnp(at)cnp.at
EDV-Beratung, Computer,

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2008 0 0 0.13 1 Ja
2011 0 0 0.13 1 Ja
2012 0 0 0.13 1 Ja
2013 0 0 0.13 1 Ja
2014 0.2 0 0.2 1 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Produkte

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Programmierung
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Desktop-PC
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Speichersysteme
  • - Workstations
  • - Laptops
  • - Notebooks
  • - Notepads
  • - Tablet PCs
  • - Thin Clients
  • - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
  • - Backup und Recovery Systeme
  • - Unterbrechungsfreie Stromversorgung (USV)
  • - Betriebssysteme für PCs
  • - Browser
  • - Middleware
  • - Programmiersprachen
  • - Server-Betriebssysteme
  • - Tools
  • - Datenbanken
  • - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
  • - Office Software
  • - Bildungswesen
  • - IP-Kommunikation und Voice over IP
  • - Netzkomponenten
  • - Netzwerk-Betriebssysteme
  • - Netzwerk-Management
  • - Telefon-Nebenstellenanlagen
  • - WLAN-Systeme

