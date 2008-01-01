Prade Norbert - IT Dienstleistungen
|
|
Info
EDV-Beratung, Computer,
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2008
|0
|0
|0.13
|1
|Ja
|2011
|0
|0
|0.13
|1
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|0.13
|1
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.13
|1
|Ja
|2014
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|1
|Ja
Produkte
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Outsourcing
- - Programmierung
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Desktop-PC
- - Server-Systeme
- - Speichersysteme
- - Workstations
- - Laptops
- - Notebooks
- - Notepads
- - Tablet PCs
- - Thin Clients
- - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
- - Backup und Recovery Systeme
- - Unterbrechungsfreie Stromversorgung (USV)
- - Betriebssysteme für PCs
- - Browser
- - Middleware
- - Programmiersprachen
- - Server-Betriebssysteme
- - Tools
- - Datenbanken
- - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
- - Office Software
- - Bildungswesen
- - IP-Kommunikation und Voice over IP
- - Netzkomponenten
- - Netzwerk-Betriebssysteme
- - Netzwerk-Management
- - Telefon-Nebenstellenanlagen
- - WLAN-Systeme