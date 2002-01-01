pcsysteme.at IT-Service GmbH
|
|
Info
Computer
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0.52
|8
|Nein
|2003
|0
|0
|0.81
|9
|Nein
|2004
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2008
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2009
|0.4
|0.6
|1
|12
|Nein
|2012
|0
|0
|0.9
|12
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.9
|12
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|1.3
|12
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|1.9
|13
|Ja
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Programmierung
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Datenrettung
- - Datenerfassungsdienste
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines