pcsysteme.at IT-Service GmbH

Adresse:
Landstraßer Hauptstraße 146-148 8 B1, 1030 Wien
Telefon: 01/2944711-0
Fax: +43 1 294471115
Web:
Email: info(at)pcsysteme.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.10. bis 31.09.



Computer

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0.52 8 Nein
2003 0 0 0.81 9 Nein
2004 0 0 0 0 Nein
2008 0 0 0 0 Nein
2009 0.4 0.6 1 12 Nein
2012 0 0 0.9 12 Ja
2013 0 0 0.9 12 Ja
2014 0 0 1.3 12 Ja
2015 0 0 1.9 13 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Programmierung
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Datenrettung
  • - Datenerfassungsdienste
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines

