PAMIS EDV Organisations-GmbH
|
|
Info
Programmierung
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0.75
|0
|0.75
|3
|Nein
|2003
|0.75
|0
|0.75
|3
|Nein
|2004
|0.57
|0
|0.57
|3
|Nein
|2005
|0.67
|0.02
|0.69
|3
|Nein
|2008
|0
|0
|0.7
|3
|Ja
|2009
|0
|0
|0.7
|3
|Ja
|2011
|0
|0
|0.7
|0
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|0.7
|3
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.7
|3
|Ja
|2014
|0.69
|0
|0.69
|3
|Nein
|2015
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Produkte
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Programmierung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Desktop-PC
- - Server-Systeme
- - Workstations
- - Handhelds
- - Laptops
- - Notebooks
- - Notepads
- - Smartphones
- - Tablet PCs
- - Thin Clients
- - Bildschirme/Monitore
- - Drucker
- - Multifunktionsgeräte
- - Scanner
- - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
- - Backup und Recovery Systeme
- - Datensicherung
- - Betriebssysteme für PCs
- - Server-Betriebssysteme
- - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- - Datenbanken
- - Chemie und Pharma
- - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
- - WLAN-Systeme