IT Anbieter finden

top1001.at by Computerwelt

Die größten IT-Unternehmen in Österreich

PAMIS EDV Organisations-GmbH

Adresse:
Ausstellungsstraße 1, 9020 Klagenfurt
Telefon: 0463/512612
Fax: 0463/512612-7
Web:
Email: office(at)pamis.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Programmierung

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0.75 0 0.75 3 Nein
2003 0.75 0 0.75 3 Nein
2004 0.57 0 0.57 3 Nein
2005 0.67 0.02 0.69 3 Nein
2008 0 0 0.7 3 Ja
2009 0 0 0.7 3 Ja
2011 0 0 0.7 0 Ja
2012 0 0 0.7 3 Ja
2013 0 0 0.7 3 Ja
2014 0.69 0 0.69 3 Nein
2015 0 0 0 0 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Handel

Produkte

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Desktop-PC
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Workstations
  • - Handhelds
  • - Laptops
  • - Notebooks
  • - Notepads
  • - Smartphones
  • - Tablet PCs
  • - Thin Clients
  • - Bildschirme/Monitore
  • - Drucker
  • - Multifunktionsgeräte
  • - Scanner
  • - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
  • - Backup und Recovery Systeme
  • - Datensicherung
  • - Betriebssysteme für PCs
  • - Server-Betriebssysteme
  • - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • - Datenbanken
  • - Chemie und Pharma
  • - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
  • - WLAN-Systeme

Diese Firmen könnten Sie auch interessieren:

Matrix42 AG
Rittal GmbH
Dicom Computer VertriebsgesmbH
ETC - Enterprise Training Center

 

IT Suche in Ihrer Webseite

Sie haben eine Webseite mit IT-Bezug und wollen Sie um eine Österreich-bezogene IT-Anbietersuche aufwerten? Integrieren Sie hier die Suche der Top 1001.at in ihre eigene Webseite. Mehr Info