onlinegroup.at creative online systems GmbH

Adresse:
Franckstraße 45, 4020 Linz
Telefon: 0720/676200-0
Fax: +43 732 772462 49
Web:
Email: office(at)onlinegroup.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Netzwerke, Internet,

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0.4 0 0.4 12 Ja
2005 0.1 0.7 0.8 12 Ja
2006 0.7 0.1 0.8 12 Ja
2007 0.75 0.1 0.85 12 Ja
2008 0.7 0 0.7 12 Nein
2009 0.75 0.05 0.8 10 Nein
2011 0 0 0.38 2 Ja
2012 0 0 0.38 4 Ja
2013 0 0 0.6 4 Ja
2014 0 0 0.38 4 Ja
2015 0 0 0.61 4 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller
  • Distributor
  • Handel

Branchen

  • Chemie/Pharma
  • EDV
  • Finanzdienstleistungen
  • Handel
  • Immobilien
  • Medien
  • Software
  • Tourismus

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten

