onlinegroup.at creative online systems GmbH

Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0.4
|0
|0.4
|12
|Ja
|2005
|0.1
|0.7
|0.8
|12
|Ja
|2006
|0.7
|0.1
|0.8
|12
|Ja
|2007
|0.75
|0.1
|0.85
|12
|Ja
|2008
|0.7
|0
|0.7
|12
|Nein
|2009
|0.75
|0.05
|0.8
|10
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0
|0.38
|2
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|0.38
|4
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.6
|4
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|0.38
|4
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|0.61
|4
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
- Distributor
- Handel
Branchen
- Chemie/Pharma
- EDV
- Finanzdienstleistungen
- Handel
- Immobilien
- Medien
- Software
- Tourismus
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Programmierung
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten