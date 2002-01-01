IT Anbieter finden

NTS RETAIL

Adresse:
Ebner-Platz 1, 4060 Leonding
Telefon: 050/687-0
Fax: +43 50 687-7070
Web:
Email: info(at)ntsretail.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

NTS Retail bietet high-end Filiallösungen für Telecoms und den beratungsintensiven Fachhandel. Mehr als 300 erfolgreiche Retail-Projekte und 30.000 Shopinstallationen weltweit machen NTS Retail zum Top-Level Lösungspartner für die Bereiche Retail Management, Store Transformation und Customer Engagement.

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0.6 1.9 2.5 32 Nein
2003 1.1 2.3 3.4 34 Nein
2004 1 2.8 3.8 38 Nein
2005 0.8 2.8 3.6 44 Nein
2006 1.2 2.9 4 48 Nein
2007 0.9 4.2 5.1 52 Nein
2008 0.9 4.4 5.3 59 Nein
2009 0.8 4.9 5.6 70 Nein
2010 0.8 6.9 7.8 93 Nein
2011 0.7 11.2 11.9 120 Nein
2012 0 0 13 100 Ja
2013 0.9 16 16.9 143 Nein
2014 1.1 12.8 13.9 136 Nein
2015 0.9 11.9 12.8 118 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller
  • Distributor

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Gewerbe
  • Handel
  • Logistik
  • Telekom

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Betriebsdaten- und Zeiterfassung
  • - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
  • - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
  • - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen

