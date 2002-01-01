NTS RETAIL
NTS Retail bietet high-end Filiallösungen für Telecoms und den beratungsintensiven Fachhandel. Mehr als 300 erfolgreiche Retail-Projekte und 30.000 Shopinstallationen weltweit machen NTS Retail zum Top-Level Lösungspartner für die Bereiche Retail Management, Store Transformation und Customer Engagement.
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0.6
|1.9
|2.5
|32
|Nein
|2003
|1.1
|2.3
|3.4
|34
|Nein
|2004
|1
|2.8
|3.8
|38
|Nein
|2005
|0.8
|2.8
|3.6
|44
|Nein
|2006
|1.2
|2.9
|4
|48
|Nein
|2007
|0.9
|4.2
|5.1
|52
|Nein
|2008
|0.9
|4.4
|5.3
|59
|Nein
|2009
|0.8
|4.9
|5.6
|70
|Nein
|2010
|0.8
|6.9
|7.8
|93
|Nein
|2011
|0.7
|11.2
|11.9
|120
|Nein
|2012
|0
|0
|13
|100
|Ja
|2013
|0.9
|16
|16.9
|143
|Nein
|2014
|1.1
|12.8
|13.9
|136
|Nein
|2015
|0.9
|11.9
|12.8
|118
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
- Distributor
Branchen
- EDV
- Gewerbe
- Handel
- Logistik
- Telekom
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Programmierung
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Betriebsdaten- und Zeiterfassung
- - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
- - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
- - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen