NODECON-EDV.SERVICE. SYSTEME

Adresse:
Liesinger-Flur-Gasse 5, 1230 Wien
Telefon: 01/8772619
Fax: +43 1 8772619-10
Web:
Email: office(at)nodecon.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



EDV-Beratung, Computer,

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2004 0.2 0 0.2 2 Ja
2007 0.14 0.04 0.18 2 Nein
2008 0.14 0 0.14 0 Ja
2009 0.2 0 0.2 3 Nein
2012 0 0 0.17 2 Ja
2013 0 0 0.17 2 Ja
2014 0 0 0.15 4 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Handel

Produkte

  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Migrations-Management
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung

