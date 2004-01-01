NODECON-EDV.SERVICE. SYSTEME
EDV-Beratung, Computer,
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2004
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|2
|Ja
|2007
|0.14
|0.04
|0.18
|2
|Nein
|2008
|0.14
|0
|0.14
|0
|Ja
|2009
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|3
|Nein
|2012
|0
|0
|0.17
|2
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.17
|2
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|0.15
|4
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Produkte
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Migrations-Management
- - Outsourcing
- - Reparatur und Service
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung