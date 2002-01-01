MOWIS GmbH - Mobile World Information Systems
Info
Datenverarbeitung
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Nein
|2003
|0.2
|0.1
|0.3
|8
|Nein
|2006
|0.6
|0.1
|0.7
|3
|Nein
|2007
|0.87
|0.1
|0.97
|3
|Nein
|2008
|1
|0.1
|1.1
|5
|Nein
|2009
|1.3
|0.2
|1.5
|6
|Nein
|2010
|1.5
|0.3
|1.8
|9
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|1.2
|8
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|1.2
|10
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Ja
Branchen
- EDV
- Government
- Industrie
- Internet
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Medien
- Telekom
- Tourismus
- Unterhaltung
Produkte
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - IKT-Online-Informationsdienste
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung