IT Anbieter finden

top1001.at by Computerwelt

Die größten IT-Unternehmen in Österreich

MOWIS GmbH - Mobile World Information Systems

Adresse:
Max-Winter-Straße 28, 4860 Lenzing
Telefon: 07672 94700
Fax: +43 7672 94700020
Web:
Email: office(at)mowis.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.07. bis 30.06.



Info

Datenverarbeitung

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0 12 Nein
2003 0.2 0.1 0.3 8 Nein
2006 0.6 0.1 0.7 3 Nein
2007 0.87 0.1 0.97 3 Nein
2008 1 0.1 1.1 5 Nein
2009 1.3 0.2 1.5 6 Nein
2010 1.5 0.3 1.8 9 Ja
2012 0 0 1.2 8 Ja
2013 0 0 1.2 10 Ja
2014 0 0 1 10 Ja
2015 0 0 1 9 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Government
  • Industrie
  • Internet
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Medien
  • Telekom
  • Tourismus
  • Unterhaltung

Produkte

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - IKT-Online-Informationsdienste
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung

Diese Firmen könnten Sie auch interessieren:

ANECON Software Design und Beratung GmbH
eyepin GmbH
KORAM Softwareentwicklungsgesellschaft m.b.H:
Huawei Technologies Austria GmbH

 

IT Suche in Ihrer Webseite

Sie haben eine Webseite mit IT-Bezug und wollen Sie um eine Österreich-bezogene IT-Anbietersuche aufwerten? Integrieren Sie hier die Suche der Top 1001.at in ihre eigene Webseite. Mehr Info