MEHR Datasystems Softwareentwicklungs- und Computerhandelsgesellschaft m.b.H.
|
|
Info
EDV-Dienstleistungen, Erstellung von Software. Es werden vorwiegend Projektgeschäfte abgewickelt.
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Ja
|2003
|1.7
|0.3
|2
|24
|Nein
|2004
|2
|0.5
|2.5
|25
|Nein
|2011
|2
|0.5
|2.5
|30
|Nein
|2012
|0
|0
|2.5
|32
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|1.95
|25
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|1.95
|25
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|1.95
|25
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Desktop-PC
- - Server-Systeme
- - Notebooks
- - Notepads
- - B2B Dienste und Lösungen
- - E-Commerce-Software
- - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
- - Betriebssysteme für PCs
- - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
- - Bauwesen
- - Einzelhandel
- - Großhandel
- - Handwerk
- - Nahrungs- und Genussmittelindustrie