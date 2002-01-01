IT Anbieter finden

MEHR Datasystems Softwareentwicklungs- und Computerhandelsgesellschaft m.b.H.

Adresse:
Ing.-Ludwig-Neumann-Straße 2, 8523 Frauental an der Laßnitz
Telefon: 03462 5223 0
Fax: 034625223190
Web:
Email: office(at)mehrdata.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 01.01.



Info

EDV-Dienstleistungen, Erstellung von Software. Es werden vorwiegend Projektgeschäfte abgewickelt.

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0 25 Ja
2003 1.7 0.3 2 24 Nein
2004 2 0.5 2.5 25 Nein
2011 2 0.5 2.5 30 Nein
2012 0 0 2.5 32 Ja
2013 0 0 1.95 25 Ja
2014 0 0 1.95 25 Ja
2015 0 0 1.95 25 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Desktop-PC
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Notebooks
  • - Notepads
  • - B2B Dienste und Lösungen
  • - E-Commerce-Software
  • - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
  • - Betriebssysteme für PCs
  • - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
  • - Bauwesen
  • - Einzelhandel
  • - Großhandel
  • - Handwerk
  • - Nahrungs- und Genussmittelindustrie

