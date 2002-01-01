ISIS Papyrus Europe AG
|2002
|0
|0
|9.5
|0
|Ja
|2003
|0
|0
|10
|74
|Ja
|2004
|10
|1.2
|11.2
|84
|Ja
|2005
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2006
|2.46
|16.12
|18.58
|107
|Nein
|2007
|2.4
|16.4
|18.8
|130
|Nein
|2008
|18
|3
|21
|141
|Nein
|2009
|2.95
|18.45
|21.4
|170
|Nein
|2010
|1.5
|16.1
|17.6
|162
|Nein
|2011
|1.4
|16.2
|17.6
|163
|Nein
|2012
|0
|0
|18.8
|180
|Nein
|2013
|1.2
|16.9
|18.1
|186
|Nein
|2014
|1.3
|17.5
|18.8
|182
|Nein
|2015
|1.2
|19.93
|21.13
|186
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Distributor
- Handel
Branchen
- Chemie/Pharma
- EDV
- Energie
- Fahrzeuge
- Finanzdienstleistungen
- Gesundheitswesen
- Government
- Handel
- Industrie
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Konsumgüter
- Öl/Gas
- Telekom
- Versorger
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Aus- und Weiterbildung
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Middleware
- - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
- - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- - Dokumentenmanagement und ECM
- - Enterprise Application Integration
- - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
- - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
- - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen