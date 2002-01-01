IT Anbieter finden

ISIS Papyrus Europe AG

Adresse:
Alter Wienerweg 12, 2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Telefon: 02236/27551-102
Fax: +43 2236 21084
Web:
Email: info(at)isis-papyrus.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Software

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 9.5 0 Ja
2003 0 0 10 74 Ja
2004 10 1.2 11.2 84 Ja
2005 0 0 0 0 Nein
2006 2.46 16.12 18.58 107 Nein
2007 2.4 16.4 18.8 130 Nein
2008 18 3 21 141 Nein
2009 2.95 18.45 21.4 170 Nein
2010 1.5 16.1 17.6 162 Nein
2011 1.4 16.2 17.6 163 Nein
2012 0 0 18.8 180 Nein
2013 1.2 16.9 18.1 186 Nein
2014 1.3 17.5 18.8 182 Nein
2015 1.2 19.93 21.13 186 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Distributor
  • Handel

Branchen

  • Chemie/Pharma
  • EDV
  • Energie
  • Fahrzeuge
  • Finanzdienstleistungen
  • Gesundheitswesen
  • Government
  • Handel
  • Industrie
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Konsumgüter
  • Öl/Gas
  • Telekom
  • Versorger

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Aus- und Weiterbildung
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Middleware
  • - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
  • - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • - Dokumentenmanagement und ECM
  • - Enterprise Application Integration
  • - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
  • - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
  • - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen

