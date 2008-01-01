IT Anbieter finden

intevo websolutions gmbh

Mariahilfer Straße 101, 1060 Wien
Telefon: +43 1 997 11 04
Fax: 431997110419
Email: office(at)intevo.net
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



intevo.websolutions ist erfolgreicher Dienstleister für Informations- und Kommunikationstechnologie.
TEAMBOX - ist dabei das erfolgreiche keyproduct, das spezielle für Kommunikationsagenturen entwickelt wurde.

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2008 0.1 0.47 0.57 13 Nein
2009 0.1 0.38 0.48 14 Nein
2010 0.06 0.7 0.76 15 Nein
2011 0 0.7 0.73 15 Nein
2012 0.04 1 1.04 16 Nein
2013 0.16 0.99 1.15 20 Nein
2014 0.19 1.16 1.35 21 Nein
2015 0.12 1.44 1.55 22 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller
  • Distributor

Produkte

  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - IKT-Online-Informationsdienste
  • - Programmierung
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung

