intevo websolutions gmbh
Info
intevo.websolutions ist erfolgreicher Dienstleister für Informations- und Kommunikationstechnologie.
TEAMBOX - ist dabei das erfolgreiche keyproduct, das spezielle für Kommunikationsagenturen entwickelt wurde.
Kontakte
- Herr Mag. Martin Reitbauer-Ortner
- Herr DI Michael Schachinger (Inhaber/Geschäftsführer)
- Herr Mag. Rudolf Kuglitsch (Geschäftsführer)
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2008
|0.1
|0.47
|0.57
|13
|Nein
|2009
|0.1
|0.38
|0.48
|14
|Nein
|2010
|0.06
|0.7
|0.76
|15
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0.7
|0.73
|15
|Nein
|2012
|0.04
|1
|1.04
|16
|Nein
|2013
|0.16
|0.99
|1.15
|20
|Nein
|2014
|0.19
|1.16
|1.35
|21
|Nein
|2015
|0.12
|1.44
|1.55
|22
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
- Distributor
Produkte
- - IKT-Consulting
- - IKT-Online-Informationsdienste
- - Programmierung
- - Systempflege- und Wartung