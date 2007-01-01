Internetpeople GmbH
Info
Web-Design, Internet,
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2007
|1.3
|0
|1.3
|11
|Ja
|2008
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2009
|1.3
|0
|1.3
|8
|Ja
|2010
|0
|0
|1.3
|8
|Ja
|2011
|0
|0
|1.3
|8
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|1.3
|8
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
Produkte
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Programmierung
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten