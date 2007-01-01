IT Anbieter finden

top1001.at by Computerwelt

Die größten IT-Unternehmen in Österreich

Internetpeople GmbH

Adresse:
Weyringergasse 13, 1040 Wien
Telefon: 0512/575797
Fax: +43 512 572875
Web:
Email: info(at)internetpeople.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Web-Design, Internet,

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2007 1.3 0 1.3 11 Ja
2008 0 0 0 0 Nein
2009 1.3 0 1.3 8 Ja
2010 0 0 1.3 8 Ja
2011 0 0 1.3 8 Ja
2012 0 0 1.3 8 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)

Produkte

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten

Artikel zu Internetpeople GmbH:

Leider wurden zu diesem Unternehmen keine passenden Artikel gefunden.

Diese Firmen könnten Sie auch interessieren:

Bacher Systems EDV GmbH
Snap Consulting - Systemnahe Anwendungsprogrammierung u Beratung GmbH
ANEXIA Internetdienstleistungs GmbH
DBConcepts GmbH. Die Oracle Experten.

 

IT Suche in Ihrer Webseite

Sie haben eine Webseite mit IT-Bezug und wollen Sie um eine Österreich-bezogene IT-Anbietersuche aufwerten? Integrieren Sie hier die Suche der Top 1001.at in ihre eigene Webseite. Mehr Info