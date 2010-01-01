IT Anbieter finden

InsideAX GmbH

Kramlehnerweg 1a, 4061 Pasching
Telefon: +43 50 467 433 29
Fax: +43 50 467 433 329
Email: office(at)insideAx.at
Business Partner für ERP, DMS und Business Intelligence

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2010 0 0 0 0 Nein
2011 0 0 1.2 0 Nein
2012 0 0 1.2 12 Nein
2013 0 0 1.25 12 Ja
2014 1.35 0 1.35 13 Nein
2015 1.25 0.2 1.45 13 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Handel

  • Bau
  • Bekleidung
  • Elektrotechnologie
  • Freizeitprodukte
  • Getränke/Tabak
  • Handel
  • Industrie
  • Kunststoffe
  • Logistik
  • Maschinenbau
  • Rohstoffe
  • Software

  • - Aus- und Weiterbildung
  • - Call Center
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
  • - Dokumentenmanagement und ECM
  • - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
  • - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
  • - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen
  • - Office Software
  • - Bauwesen
  • - Chemie und Pharma
  • - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
  • - Großhandel
  • - Grundstoffindustrie
  • - Holz- und Kunsttstoffverarbeitung
  • - Konsumgüterindustrie
  • - Logistik
  • - Maschinen- und Anlagenbau

