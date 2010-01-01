InsideAX GmbH
Info
Business Partner für ERP, DMS und Business Intelligence
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2010
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|Nein
|2012
|0
|0
|1.2
|12
|Nein
|2013
|0
|0
|1.25
|12
|Ja
|2014
|1.35
|0
|1.35
|13
|Nein
|2015
|1.25
|0.2
|1.45
|13
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Branchen
- Bau
- Bekleidung
- Elektrotechnologie
- Freizeitprodukte
- Getränke/Tabak
- Handel
- Industrie
- Kunststoffe
- Logistik
- Maschinenbau
- Rohstoffe
- Software
Produkte
- - Aus- und Weiterbildung
- - Call Center
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Programmierung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines
- - Server-Systeme
- - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
- - Dokumentenmanagement und ECM
- - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
- - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
- - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen
- - Office Software
- - Bauwesen
- - Chemie und Pharma
- - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
- - Großhandel
- - Grundstoffindustrie
- - Holz- und Kunsttstoffverarbeitung
- - Konsumgüterindustrie
- - Logistik
- - Maschinen- und Anlagenbau