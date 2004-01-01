Hütter Kommunikationstechnik
Netzwerke, Internet, Telekommunikation
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2004
|0.27
|0.03
|0.3
|3
|Ja
|2005
|0.48
|0.04
|0.52
|4
|Ja
|2006
|0.52
|0.03
|0.55
|4
|Ja
|2007
|0.6
|0.06
|0.66
|6
|Ja
|2008
|0.89
|0.02
|0.91
|8
|Nein
|2009
|0.75
|0.03
|0.78
|9
|Nein
|2010
|0.64
|0.04
|0.68
|7
|Nein
|2011
|0.8
|0.05
|0.85
|10
|Nein
|2012
|0.95
|0.05
|1
|12
|Nein
|2013
|0.85
|0.05
|0.9
|9
|Nein
|2014
|0.95
|0.05
|1
|10
|Nein
|2015
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Distributor
- Handel
Branchen
- Bau
- Konsumgüter
- Kosmetik
- Kunststoffe
- Logistik
- Luftfahrt
- Maschinenbau
- Medien
- Nahrungsmittel
- Netzwerktechnik
- Öl/Gas
- Papier
- Rohstoffe
- Software
- Telekom
- Tourismus
- Unterhaltung
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Internet
- Bekleidung
- Chemie/Pharma
- EDV
- Eisen/Stahl
- Elektrotechnologie
- Energie
- Fahrzeuge
- Finanzdienstleistungen
- Freizeitprodukte
- Gesundheitswesen
- Getränke/Tabak
- Gewerbe
- Government
- Handel
- Immobilien
- Industrie
- Versorger
Produkte
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Reparatur und Service
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Racks
- - Antennen- und Funkanlagen
- - Funknetzwerke
- - IP-Kommunikation und Voice over IP
- - Kabel und Kabelsysteme
- - Messtechnik
- - Netzkomponenten
- - Netzwerk-Management
- - Netzwerk-Systeme (LAN, MAN, WAN)
- - Telefon-Nebenstellenanlagen
- - WLAN-Systeme