Hütter Kommunikationstechnik

Adresse:
Fürbergstraße 44, 5020 Salzburg
Telefon: 0662/651193-0
Fax: +43 662 651194
Web:
Email: office(at)hkt-netzwerktechnik.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Netzwerke, Internet, Telekommunikation

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2004 0.27 0.03 0.3 3 Ja
2005 0.48 0.04 0.52 4 Ja
2006 0.52 0.03 0.55 4 Ja
2007 0.6 0.06 0.66 6 Ja
2008 0.89 0.02 0.91 8 Nein
2009 0.75 0.03 0.78 9 Nein
2010 0.64 0.04 0.68 7 Nein
2011 0.8 0.05 0.85 10 Nein
2012 0.95 0.05 1 12 Nein
2013 0.85 0.05 0.9 9 Nein
2014 0.95 0.05 1 10 Nein
2015 1 0 1 10 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Distributor
  • Handel

Branchen

  • Bau
  • Konsumgüter
  • Kosmetik
  • Kunststoffe
  • Logistik
  • Luftfahrt
  • Maschinenbau
  • Medien
  • Nahrungsmittel
  • Netzwerktechnik
  • Öl/Gas
  • Papier
  • Rohstoffe
  • Software
  • Telekom
  • Tourismus
  • Unterhaltung
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Internet
  • Bekleidung
  • Chemie/Pharma
  • EDV
  • Eisen/Stahl
  • Elektrotechnologie
  • Energie
  • Fahrzeuge
  • Finanzdienstleistungen
  • Freizeitprodukte
  • Gesundheitswesen
  • Getränke/Tabak
  • Gewerbe
  • Government
  • Handel
  • Immobilien
  • Industrie
  • Versorger

Produkte

  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Racks
  • - Antennen- und Funkanlagen
  • - Funknetzwerke
  • - IP-Kommunikation und Voice over IP
  • - Kabel und Kabelsysteme
  • - Messtechnik
  • - Netzkomponenten
  • - Netzwerk-Management
  • - Netzwerk-Systeme (LAN, MAN, WAN)
  • - Telefon-Nebenstellenanlagen
  • - WLAN-Systeme

Artikel zu Hütter Kommunikationstechnik:

