HPG Informationstechnologie GmbH

Adresse:
Teslastraße 4, 8074 Grambach
Telefon: 0316/409495
Fax: +43 316 409495 99
Web:
Email: info(at)intratec.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Die Firma Intratec ist als Full Solution Enabler and Provider der Informationstechnologie und Automatisierungstechnik in den folgenden Geschäftsfeldern tätig - Services - Industrial Automation - Customer applications - web enabled applications - Web enabled devices and appliances

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0.55 0.05 0.6 10 Nein
2003 0.65 0.04 0.69 10 Nein
2004 0.61 0.04 0.65 10 Nein
2005 0.78 0.05 0.83 10 Nein
2006 0.89 0.04 0.93 10 Nein
2007 0.95 0.07 1.02 10 Nein
2008 1 0.1 1.1 10 Nein
2009 0.85 0.1 0.95 12 Ja
2011 0 0 0.6 0 Ja
2012 0 0 0.6 11 Ja
2013 0 0 0.6 11 Ja
2014 0 0 0.8 12 Ja
2015 0 0 1 10 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller
  • Distributor
  • Handel

Branchen

  • Chemie/Pharma
  • Software
  • Rohstoffe
  • Papier
  • Nahrungsmittel
  • Maschinenbau
  • Logistik
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Industrie
  • Gewerbe
  • Energie
  • Elektrotechnologie
  • EDV
  • Versorger

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Treiber und Routinen
  • - Betriebsdaten- und Zeiterfassung
  • - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
  • - Datenbanken
  • - Enterprise Application Integration
  • - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
  • - Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
  • - Qualitätssicherung
  • - Supply Chain Management
  • - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
  • - Logistik
  • - Maschinen- und Anlagenbau
  • - Tools
  • - Middleware
  • - Facility Management
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - IKT-Online-Informationsdienste
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - IT-Personalbereitstellung
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Web Design
  • - Netzwerk- und Systemüberwachung
  • - Überwachungssysteme
  • - Dienstprogramme und Utilities
  • - Wasser- und Energieversorgung

