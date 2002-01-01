HPG Informationstechnologie GmbH
Info
Die Firma Intratec ist als Full Solution Enabler and Provider der Informationstechnologie und Automatisierungstechnik in den folgenden Geschäftsfeldern tätig - Services - Industrial Automation - Customer applications - web enabled applications - Web enabled devices and appliances
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0.55
|0.05
|0.6
|10
|Nein
|2003
|0.65
|0.04
|0.69
|10
|Nein
|2004
|0.61
|0.04
|0.65
|10
|Nein
|2005
|0.78
|0.05
|0.83
|10
|Nein
|2006
|0.89
|0.04
|0.93
|10
|Nein
|2007
|0.95
|0.07
|1.02
|10
|Nein
|2008
|1
|0.1
|1.1
|10
|Nein
|2009
|0.85
|0.1
|0.95
|12
|Ja
|2011
|0
|0
|0.6
|0
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|0.6
|11
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.6
|11
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|0.8
|12
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
- Distributor
- Handel
Branchen
- Chemie/Pharma
- Software
- Rohstoffe
- Papier
- Nahrungsmittel
- Maschinenbau
- Logistik
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Industrie
- Gewerbe
- Energie
- Elektrotechnologie
- EDV
- Versorger
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Treiber und Routinen
- - Betriebsdaten- und Zeiterfassung
- - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
- - Datenbanken
- - Enterprise Application Integration
- - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
- - Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
- - Qualitätssicherung
- - Supply Chain Management
- - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
- - Logistik
- - Maschinen- und Anlagenbau
- - Tools
- - Middleware
- - Facility Management
- - IKT-Consulting
- - IKT-Online-Informationsdienste
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - IT-Personalbereitstellung
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Web Design
- - Netzwerk- und Systemüberwachung
- - Überwachungssysteme
- - Dienstprogramme und Utilities
- - Wasser- und Energieversorgung