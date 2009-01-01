IT Anbieter finden

GRITCOM Ges.m.b.H. EDV-Dienstleistungen

Adresse:
Gleinstrasse 37, 8720 St.Margarethen
Telefon: +436643605375
Fax: +438109554303135
Web:
Email: office(at)gritcom.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Kontakte

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2009 0.1 0 0.1 1 Nein
2010 0.1 0.02 0.12 1 Nein
2011 0.1 0.01 0.11 1 Nein
2012 0.1 0.04 0.14 1 Nein
2013 0.15 0.01 0.16 1 Nein
2014 0.12 0.01 0.13 1 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller

Branchen

  • Fahrzeuge
  • Kunststoffe
  • Maschinenbau
  • Software

Produkte

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Programmierung
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines
  • - Report- und Listmanagement
  • - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
  • - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
  • - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
  • - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
  • - Holz- und Kunsttstoffverarbeitung
  • - Logistik

