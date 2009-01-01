GRITCOM Ges.m.b.H. EDV-Dienstleistungen
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2009
|0.1
|0
|0.1
|1
|Nein
|2010
|0.1
|0.02
|0.12
|1
|Nein
|2011
|0.1
|0.01
|0.11
|1
|Nein
|2012
|0.1
|0.04
|0.14
|1
|Nein
|2013
|0.15
|0.01
|0.16
|1
|Nein
|2014
|0.12
|0.01
|0.13
|1
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
Branchen
- Fahrzeuge
- Kunststoffe
- Maschinenbau
- Software
Produkte
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Outsourcing
- - Programmierung
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines
- - Report- und Listmanagement
- - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
- - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
- - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
- - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
- - Holz- und Kunsttstoffverarbeitung
- - Logistik