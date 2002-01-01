Greentube Internet Entertainment Solutions GmbH
|
|
Info
Internet
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|1
|55
|Ja
|2003
|0
|0
|3
|55
|Ja
|2004
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Nein
|2005
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Nein
|2006
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Nein
|2007
|0
|0
|5
|55
|Nein
|2008
|2.5
|7.5
|10
|55
|Nein
|2009
|3
|12
|15
|95
|Nein
|2010
|0
|0
|5
|55
|Ja
|2011
|0
|0
|5
|55
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|29.34
|0
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|35.82
|90
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|35.8
|90
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|42.6
|200
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Hersteller
Branchen
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Industrie
- Internet
- Unterhaltung
Produkte
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software