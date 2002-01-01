IT Anbieter finden

top1001.at by Computerwelt

Die größten IT-Unternehmen in Österreich

Greentube Internet Entertainment Solutions GmbH

Adresse:
Zieglergasse 6, 1070 Wien
Telefon: 01/4945056
Fax: 01/4945056-14
Web:
Email: office(at)greentube.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.07. bis 30.06.



Info

Internet

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 1 55 Ja
2003 0 0 3 55 Ja
2004 0 0 0 55 Nein
2005 0 0 0 55 Nein
2006 0 0 0 55 Nein
2007 0 0 5 55 Nein
2008 2.5 7.5 10 55 Nein
2009 3 12 15 95 Nein
2010 0 0 5 55 Ja
2011 0 0 5 55 Ja
2012 0 0 29.34 0 Ja
2013 0 0 35.82 90 Ja
2014 0 0 35.8 90 Ja
2015 0 0 42.6 200 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Hersteller

Branchen

  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Industrie
  • Internet
  • Unterhaltung

Produkte

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software

Artikel zu Greentube Internet Entertainment Solutions GmbH:

Leider wurden zu diesem Unternehmen keine passenden Artikel gefunden.

Diese Firmen könnten Sie auch interessieren:

KORAM Softwareentwicklungsgesellschaft m.b.H:
SEQIS Software Testing GmbH
Arrow ECS Internet Security AG
Dimension Data Austria GmbH

 

IT Suche in Ihrer Webseite

Sie haben eine Webseite mit IT-Bezug und wollen Sie um eine Österreich-bezogene IT-Anbietersuche aufwerten? Integrieren Sie hier die Suche der Top 1001.at in ihre eigene Webseite. Mehr Info