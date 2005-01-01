IT Anbieter finden

General Solutions Steiner GmbH

Adresse:
Bruggfeldstraße 5/III Stock, 6500 Landeck, Tirol
Telefon: 05442/61016-0
Fax: 05442/61016-4
Web:
Email: office(at)general-solutions.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Branchensoftware, Redaktions-, Projektmanagement- u. Krisenkommunikationssysteme

Kontakte

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2005 0.37 0 0.37 4 Nein
2006 0.35 0 0.35 4 Nein
2008 0.8 0.2 1 7 Nein
2009 0.5 0.1 0.6 6 Nein
2010 0.54 0.06 0.6 7 Nein
2012 0 0 0.45 5 Ja
2013 0 0 0.5 5 Ja
2014 0 0 1.34 8 Ja
2015 0 0 0.98 8 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller

Branchen

  • Bau
  • EDV
  • Eisen/Stahl
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Software
  • Tourismus

Produkte

  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Enterprise Application Integration
  • - Geografische Informationssysteme (GIS)
  • - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
  • - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen
  • - Bauwesen
  • - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
  • - Handwerk
  • - Hotel- und Gaststättengewerbe
  • - Luft- und Raumfahrttechnik
  • - Öffentliche Verwaltung
  • - Touristik
  • - Vereine und Verbände

