General Solutions Steiner GmbH
Info
Branchensoftware, Redaktions-, Projektmanagement- u. Krisenkommunikationssysteme
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2005
|0.37
|0
|0.37
|4
|Nein
|2006
|0.35
|0
|0.35
|4
|Nein
|2008
|0.8
|0.2
|1
|7
|Nein
|2009
|0.5
|0.1
|0.6
|6
|Nein
|2010
|0.54
|0.06
|0.6
|7
|Nein
|2012
|0
|0
|0.45
|5
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.5
|5
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|1.34
|8
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|0.98
|8
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
Branchen
- Bau
- EDV
- Eisen/Stahl
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Software
- Tourismus
Produkte
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Programmierung
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Enterprise Application Integration
- - Geografische Informationssysteme (GIS)
- - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
- - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen
- - Bauwesen
- - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
- - Handwerk
- - Hotel- und Gaststättengewerbe
- - Luft- und Raumfahrttechnik
- - Öffentliche Verwaltung
- - Touristik
- - Vereine und Verbände