GELANTEC Gesellschaft für Elektronik und Anlagentechnik mbH
|
|
Info
Rundfunk-Studiotechnik
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2004
|2.5
|0
|2.5
|25
|Ja
|2005
|3.2
|0
|3.2
|28
|Nein
|2006
|3.55
|0
|3.55
|30
|Nein
|2007
|3.2
|0
|3.2
|29
|Ja
|2008
|3
|0
|3
|27
|Nein
|2009
|4.02
|0
|4.02
|28
|Nein
|2010
|2.3
|0
|2.3
|24
|Nein
|2011
|2.9
|0
|2.9
|26
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|3.7
|28
|Ja
|2013
|3.58
|0
|3.58
|24
|Nein
|2015
|0
|0
|3.5
|20
|Ja
Produkte
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Reparatur und Service
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement