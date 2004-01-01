IT Anbieter finden

top1001.at by Computerwelt

Die größten IT-Unternehmen in Österreich

GELANTEC Gesellschaft für Elektronik und Anlagentechnik mbH

Adresse:
Linzer Straße 2, 3003 Gablitz
Telefon: +43 2231 67990
Fax: +43 2231 67990 33
Web:
Email: gelantec(at)gelantec.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Rundfunk-Studiotechnik

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2004 2.5 0 2.5 25 Ja
2005 3.2 0 3.2 28 Nein
2006 3.55 0 3.55 30 Nein
2007 3.2 0 3.2 29 Ja
2008 3 0 3 27 Nein
2009 4.02 0 4.02 28 Nein
2010 2.3 0 2.3 24 Nein
2011 2.9 0 2.9 26 Ja
2012 0 0 3.7 28 Ja
2013 3.58 0 3.58 24 Nein
2015 0 0 3.5 20 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Produkte

  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement

Artikel zu GELANTEC Gesellschaft für Elektronik und Anlagentechnik mbH:

Leider wurden zu diesem Unternehmen keine passenden Artikel gefunden.

Diese Firmen könnten Sie auch interessieren:

NAVAX Unternehmensgruppe
adesso Austria GmbH
Matrix42 AG
Snap Consulting - Systemnahe Anwendungsprogrammierung u Beratung GmbH

 

IT Suche in Ihrer Webseite

Sie haben eine Webseite mit IT-Bezug und wollen Sie um eine Österreich-bezogene IT-Anbietersuche aufwerten? Integrieren Sie hier die Suche der Top 1001.at in ihre eigene Webseite. Mehr Info