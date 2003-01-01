IT Anbieter finden

fairkom Gesellschaft

Adresse:
Badgasse 3, 6850 Dornbirn
Telefon: +43 508020
Web:
Email: office(at)osAlliance.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



IT mit offenen Standards und Open Source Software. Sicher, nachhaltig und regional.

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2003 0.2 0.4 0.6 10 Ja
2005 0.1 0.2 0.3 3 Nein
2007 2.2 0.6 2.8 25 Ja
2011 0.2 0.07 0.27 43 Ja
2012 0.5 0 0.5 120 Ja
2013 0 0 0.85 120 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Gesundheitswesen
  • Government
  • Internet
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Medien
  • Software
  • Tourismus
  • Unterhaltung
  • Versorger

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Aus- und Weiterbildung
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - IKT-Online-Informationsdienste
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Migrations-Management
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Programmierung
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - B2B Dienste und Lösungen
  • - B2C Dienste und Lösungen
  • - Internet Content Provider
  • - Internet Hosting Provider
  • - Internet Service Provider
  • - Online Informationsdienste
  • - Web Design
  • - Collaboration und Groupware
  • - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • - Datenbanken
  • - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
  • - Office Software
  • - Freie Berufe
  • - Logistik
  • - Medizin und Gesundheitswesen
  • - Öffentliche Verwaltung
  • - Umweltschutz
  • - Vereine und Verbände
  • - WLAN-Systeme

