fairkom Gesellschaft
|
|
Info
IT mit offenen Standards und Open Source Software. Sicher, nachhaltig und regional.
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2003
|0.2
|0.4
|0.6
|10
|Ja
|2005
|0.1
|0.2
|0.3
|3
|Nein
|2007
|2.2
|0.6
|2.8
|25
|Ja
|2011
|0.2
|0.07
|0.27
|43
|Ja
|2012
|0.5
|0
|0.5
|120
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.85
|120
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
Branchen
- EDV
- Gesundheitswesen
- Government
- Internet
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Medien
- Software
- Tourismus
- Unterhaltung
- Versorger
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Aus- und Weiterbildung
- - IKT-Consulting
- - IKT-Online-Informationsdienste
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Migrations-Management
- - Outsourcing
- - Programmierung
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - B2B Dienste und Lösungen
- - B2C Dienste und Lösungen
- - Internet Content Provider
- - Internet Hosting Provider
- - Internet Service Provider
- - Online Informationsdienste
- - Web Design
- - Collaboration und Groupware
- - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- - Datenbanken
- - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
- - Office Software
- - Freie Berufe
- - Logistik
- - Medizin und Gesundheitswesen
- - Öffentliche Verwaltung
- - Umweltschutz
- - Vereine und Verbände
- - WLAN-Systeme