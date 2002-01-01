IT Anbieter finden

DOTCOM Informationstechnik GmbH

Adresse:
Grazer Straße 23, 8071 Hausmannstätten
Telefon: 00433135 40905
Fax: +43 3135 40905 10
Web:
Email: office(at)dotcom.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Computer, Netzwerke, Datenverarbeitungsanlagen u -systeme, Telekommunikation,

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0.8 5 Nein
2003 1.3 0 1.3 8 Nein
2004 1.9 0.2 2.1 6 Nein
2005 2.1 0.1 2.2 4 Nein
2006 0.8 0 0.8 1 Nein
2007 0.91 0.1 1.01 3 Nein
2008 1.2 0.2 1.4 5 Nein
2010 0 0 1.2 0 Ja
2011 0 0 1.4 4 Ja
2012 0 0 1.4 4 Ja
2013 0 0 1.4 6 Ja
2014 1.4 0 1.4 6 Nein
2015 0 0 1.7 6 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Handel

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Internet
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Netzwerktechnik

Produkte

  • - Aus- und Weiterbildung
  • - Datenrettung
  • - Datenträger-Löschdienste
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Desktop-PC
  • - Großcomputer (Mainframes)
  • - Industriecomputer
  • - Minicomputer
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Speichersysteme
  • - Workstations
  • - Handhelds
  • - Laptops
  • - Notebooks
  • - Notepads
  • - PDAs
  • - Smartphones
  • - Tablet PCs
  • - Thin Clients
  • - Band- und Plattenlaufwerke
  • - Barebones
  • - Bus-Systeme
  • - Controller
  • - Festplatten
  • - Gehäuse
  • - Grafik-, Video- und Soundkarten
  • - Interfaces
  • - Kühler
  • - Main- und Motherboards
  • - Prozessoren und Chipsätze
  • - Racks
  • - Speichermodule

