DOTCOM Informationstechnik GmbH
Computer, Netzwerke, Datenverarbeitungsanlagen u -systeme, Telekommunikation,
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0.8
|5
|Nein
|2003
|1.3
|0
|1.3
|8
|Nein
|2004
|1.9
|0.2
|2.1
|6
|Nein
|2005
|2.1
|0.1
|2.2
|4
|Nein
|2006
|0.8
|0
|0.8
|1
|Nein
|2007
|0.91
|0.1
|1.01
|3
|Nein
|2008
|1.2
|0.2
|1.4
|5
|Nein
|2010
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|Ja
|2011
|0
|0
|1.4
|4
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|1.4
|4
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|1.4
|6
|Ja
|2014
|1.4
|0
|1.4
|6
|Nein
|2015
|0
|0
|1.7
|6
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Branchen
- EDV
- Internet
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Netzwerktechnik
Produkte
- - Aus- und Weiterbildung
- - Datenrettung
- - Datenträger-Löschdienste
- - Outsourcing
- - Reparatur und Service
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Desktop-PC
- - Großcomputer (Mainframes)
- - Industriecomputer
- - Minicomputer
- - Server-Systeme
- - Speichersysteme
- - Workstations
- - Handhelds
- - Laptops
- - Notebooks
- - Notepads
- - PDAs
- - Smartphones
- - Tablet PCs
- - Thin Clients
- - Band- und Plattenlaufwerke
- - Barebones
- - Bus-Systeme
- - Controller
- - Festplatten
- - Gehäuse
- - Grafik-, Video- und Soundkarten
- - Interfaces
- - Kühler
- - Main- und Motherboards
- - Prozessoren und Chipsätze
- - Racks
- - Speichermodule