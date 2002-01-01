IT Anbieter finden

Diebold Nixdorf GmbH

Modecenterstraße 17-19, 1110 Wien
Telefon: 01/7433030-0
Fax: +43 1 7433030 220
Email: info.austria(at)wincor-nixdorf.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.10. bis 30.09.



Computer, Software,

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 27.25 40 Nein
2003 0 0 30.45 41 Nein
2004 28.73 0 28.73 48 Nein
2005 33.23 0 33.23 52 Nein
2006 25.5 0 25.5 52 Ja
2007 0 0 25.51 50 Nein
2008 0 0 23.1 50 Ja
2009 22.2 0 22.2 40 Ja
2010 19 0 19 40 Nein
2011 0 0 20 0 Ja
2012 0 0 31.7 52 Nein
2013 25 0 25 53 Nein
2014 0 0 31.8 53 Nein
2015 0 0 22.99 52 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller
  • Handel

  • Finanzdienstleistungen
  • Government
  • Handel
  • Industrie

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Programmierung
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten

