Diebold Nixdorf GmbH
Computer, Software,
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|27.25
|40
|Nein
|2003
|0
|0
|30.45
|41
|Nein
|2004
|28.73
|0
|28.73
|48
|Nein
|2005
|33.23
|0
|33.23
|52
|Nein
|2006
|25.5
|0
|25.5
|52
|Ja
|2007
|0
|0
|25.51
|50
|Nein
|2008
|0
|0
|23.1
|50
|Ja
|2009
|22.2
|0
|22.2
|40
|Ja
|2010
|19
|0
|19
|40
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0
|20
|0
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|31.7
|52
|Nein
|2013
|25
|0
|25
|53
|Nein
|2014
|0
|0
|31.8
|53
|Nein
|2015
|0
|0
|22.99
|52
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
- Handel
Branchen
- Finanzdienstleistungen
- Government
- Handel
- Industrie
Produkte
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Outsourcing
- - Programmierung
- - Reparatur und Service
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten