Demolsky pro Büro e.U.

Sparkassenplatz 2, 2640 Gloggnitz
Telefon: +43 2662/42723
Fax: +43 2662/43114
Email: office(at)demolsky.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Lösungen für die professionelle Bürotechnik
ERP-Software + Dokumentenmanagement

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0 9 Ja
2003 0 0 1.5 9 Ja
2004 0 0 0 9 Nein
2005 1 0 1 9 Ja
2006 0 0 0 9 Nein
2008 0 0 0 9 Nein
2009 0 0 1 9 Ja
2010 0 0 0 9 Nein
2011 0 0 1.16 0 Ja
2012 0 0 1.2 10 Ja
2013 0 0 1.29 11 Ja
2014 0 0 1.43 11 Nein
2015 1.47 0 1.47 11 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller
  • Handel

  • EDV
  • Gewerbe
  • Handel
  • Industrie
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Maschinenbau
  • Netzwerktechnik
  • Papier
  • Software
  • Telekom

  • - Datenrettung
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Desktop-PC
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Speichersysteme
  • - Workstations
  • - Notebooks
  • - Thin Clients
  • - Drucker
  • - Faxgeräte
  • - Headsets
  • - Kopierer
  • - Multifunktionsgeräte
  • - Plotter
  • - Webcams
  • - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
  • - Backup und Recovery Systeme
  • - Datensicherung
  • - Betriebssysteme für PCs
  • - Server-Betriebssysteme
  • - Datenbanken
  • - Dokumentenmanagement und ECM
  • - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
  • - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen
  • - Office Software
  • - Einzelhandel
  • - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
  • - Großhandel
  • - Investitionsgüterindustrie
  • - Konsumgüterindustrie
  • - Maschinen- und Anlagenbau
  • - Computer Telefonie Integration
  • - IP-Kommunikation und Voice over IP
  • - Netzwerk-Betriebssysteme
  • - Telefone
  • - Telefon-Nebenstellenanlagen
  • - Unified Messaging Dienste
  • - Voice Mail Dienste
  • - WLAN-Systeme

