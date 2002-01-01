Demolsky pro Büro e.U.
Lösungen für die professionelle Bürotechnik
ERP-Software + Dokumentenmanagement
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Ja
|2003
|0
|0
|1.5
|9
|Ja
|2004
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Nein
|2005
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Ja
|2006
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Nein
|2008
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Nein
|2009
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Ja
|2010
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0
|1.16
|0
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|1.2
|10
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|1.29
|11
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|1.43
|11
|Nein
|2015
|1.47
|0
|1.47
|11
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
- Handel
Branchen
- EDV
- Gewerbe
- Handel
- Industrie
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Maschinenbau
- Netzwerktechnik
- Papier
- Software
- Telekom
Produkte
- - Datenrettung
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Programmierung
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Desktop-PC
- - Server-Systeme
- - Speichersysteme
- - Workstations
- - Notebooks
- - Thin Clients
- - Drucker
- - Faxgeräte
- - Headsets
- - Kopierer
- - Multifunktionsgeräte
- - Plotter
- - Webcams
- - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
- - Backup und Recovery Systeme
- - Datensicherung
- - Betriebssysteme für PCs
- - Server-Betriebssysteme
- - Datenbanken
- - Dokumentenmanagement und ECM
- - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
- - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen
- - Office Software
- - Einzelhandel
- - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
- - Großhandel
- - Investitionsgüterindustrie
- - Konsumgüterindustrie
- - Maschinen- und Anlagenbau
- - Computer Telefonie Integration
- - IP-Kommunikation und Voice over IP
- - Netzwerk-Betriebssysteme
- - Telefone
- - Telefon-Nebenstellenanlagen
- - Unified Messaging Dienste
- - Voice Mail Dienste
- - WLAN-Systeme