CTK Computer und Telekom

Adresse:
stadtplatz 22, 4710 Grieskirchen
Telefon: +43724864534
Fax: +4372486453455
Web:
Email: office(at)ctk.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Kontakte

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2013 1.5 0 1.5 8 Ja
2014 1.5 0 1.5 8 Ja
2015 2.6 0 2.6 8 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Handel

Branchen

  • EDV
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Netzwerktechnik
  • Telekom

Produkte

  • - Datenrettung
  • - Datenträger-Löschdienste
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Desktop-PC
  • - Minicomputer
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Speichersysteme
  • - Workstations
  • - Laptops
  • - Notebooks
  • - Notepads
  • - PDAs
  • - Smartphones

