CTK Computer und Telekom
|
|
Info
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2013
|1.5
|0
|1.5
|8
|Ja
|2014
|1.5
|0
|1.5
|8
|Ja
|2015
|2.6
|0
|2.6
|8
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Branchen
- EDV
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Netzwerktechnik
- Telekom
Produkte
- - Datenrettung
- - Datenträger-Löschdienste
- - Reparatur und Service
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Desktop-PC
- - Minicomputer
- - Server-Systeme
- - Speichersysteme
- - Workstations
- - Laptops
- - Notebooks
- - Notepads
- - PDAs
- - Smartphones