CRYPTAS International GmbH

Produkte und Lösungen zum Schutz der digitalen Identität, Starke Authentifizierung und Verschlüsselung
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2005
|0.4
|0.2
|0.6
|7
|Nein
|2006
|0.4
|0.3
|0.7
|7
|Nein
|2007
|0.71
|0.72
|1.43
|8
|Nein
|2008
|0.78
|0.85
|1.63
|9
|Nein
|2009
|0
|0
|1.6
|9
|Ja
|2010
|0.7
|1.3
|2
|15
|Nein
|2011
|0.9
|1.1
|2
|15
|Nein
|2012
|1.4
|1.6
|3
|15
|Nein
|2013
|0
|0
|3
|14
|Ja
|2014
|1
|3.8
|4.7
|22
|Nein
|2015
|0
|0
|4.83
|23
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
- Distributor
- Handel
Produkte
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Chipkarten und Smartcards
- - Kartenlesegeräte
- - B2C Dienste und Lösungen
- - Datenschutz
- - Digitale Signatur
- - Identifikations-Systeme
- - Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)
- - Smart Card Systeme
- - Trust Center/Zertifizierungssoftware
- - Verschlüsselungs- und Kryptografie Software