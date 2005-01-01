IT Anbieter finden

CRYPTAS International GmbH

Adresse:
Franzosengraben 8/4.OG, 1030 Wien
Telefon: +43(1)35553-0
Fax: +43 (1) 35553 - 990
Web:
Email: office(at)cryptas.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Produkte und Lösungen zum Schutz der digitalen Identität, Starke Authentifizierung und Verschlüsselung

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2005 0.4 0.2 0.6 7 Nein
2006 0.4 0.3 0.7 7 Nein
2007 0.71 0.72 1.43 8 Nein
2008 0.78 0.85 1.63 9 Nein
2009 0 0 1.6 9 Ja
2010 0.7 1.3 2 15 Nein
2011 0.9 1.1 2 15 Nein
2012 1.4 1.6 3 15 Nein
2013 0 0 3 14 Ja
2014 1 3.8 4.7 22 Nein
2015 0 0 4.83 23 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller
  • Distributor
  • Handel

Produkte

  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Chipkarten und Smartcards
  • - Kartenlesegeräte
  • - B2C Dienste und Lösungen
  • - Datenschutz
  • - Digitale Signatur
  • - Identifikations-Systeme
  • - Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)
  • - Smart Card Systeme
  • - Trust Center/Zertifizierungssoftware
  • - Verschlüsselungs- und Kryptografie Software

