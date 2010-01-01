IT Anbieter finden

Consolidate Software GmbH & Co

Adresse:
Lustenauer Straße 45, 6850 Dornbirn
Telefon: +43 5572 386553
Fax: + 43 5572 386553 12
Web:
Email: info(at)consolidate.eu
Info

Software, EDV Schulung & Ausbildung, EDV-Beratung, Programmierung

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2010 0 0 0.89 15 Nein
2011 0 0 1.41 15 Nein
2012 0 0 1.41 14 Nein
2013 0 0 1.3 15 Ja
2014 0 0 1.3 15 Ja
2015 0 0 1.32 14 Ja
2016 0 0 1.36 14 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Produkte

  • - Business Intelligence und Knowledge Management
  • - Collaboration und Groupware
  • - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen

