comple.at IT-EDV Lösungen GmbH

Adresse:
Schleppe-Platz 5, 9020 Klagenfurt
Telefon: 0463/310055-0
Fax: +43463 310055-8
Web:
Email: office(at)comple.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.06. bis 31.05.



Info

Systemhaus österreichweit
Hardware: Fujitsu, HP, IBM
Security: Securepoint UTM UMA
Software OpenSource: odoo, zarafa,
Software closedSource: Microsoft consolidate

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0.8 9 Nein
2003 0.8 0.1 0.9 10 Nein
2004 0.8 0.1 0.9 10 Nein
2005 0.9 0.2 1.1 10 Nein
2006 0.7 0.15 0.85 10 Nein
2007 0.8 0.2 1 9 Nein
2008 0.8 0.1 0.9 9 Nein
2009 0.8 0.05 0.85 8 Nein
2010 0.85 0.05 0.9 8 Nein
2011 0.78 0.04 0.82 8 Nein
2012 0.8 0.05 0.85 8 Nein
2013 0.75 0.04 0.79 8 Nein
2014 0.7 0.02 0.72 7 Nein
2015 0 0 0.9 7 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Handel

Branchen

  • Bekleidung
  • Getränke/Tabak
  • Handel
  • Kunststoffe
  • Logistik

Produkte

  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Speichersysteme
  • - Handhelds
  • - Notebooks
  • - Drucker
  • - Scanner
  • - Zeiterfassungssysteme
  • - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
  • - Datensicherung
  • - Firewalls
  • - Unterbrechungsfreie Stromversorgung (USV)
  • - Betriebsdaten- und Zeiterfassung
  • - Collaboration und Groupware
  • - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • - Datenbanken
  • - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
  • - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
  • - Office Software
  • - Supply Chain Management
  • - Bauwesen
  • - Einzelhandel
  • - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
  • - Freie Berufe
  • - Großhandel
  • - Handwerk
  • - Logistik
  • - Computer Telefonie Integration
  • - IP-Kommunikation und Voice over IP
  • - Unified Messaging Dienste
  • - VPN

