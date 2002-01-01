comple.at IT-EDV Lösungen GmbH
Info
Systemhaus österreichweit
Hardware: Fujitsu, HP, IBM
Security: Securepoint UTM UMA
Software OpenSource: odoo, zarafa,
Software closedSource: Microsoft consolidate
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0.8
|9
|Nein
|2003
|0.8
|0.1
|0.9
|10
|Nein
|2004
|0.8
|0.1
|0.9
|10
|Nein
|2005
|0.9
|0.2
|1.1
|10
|Nein
|2006
|0.7
|0.15
|0.85
|10
|Nein
|2007
|0.8
|0.2
|1
|9
|Nein
|2008
|0.8
|0.1
|0.9
|9
|Nein
|2009
|0.8
|0.05
|0.85
|8
|Nein
|2010
|0.85
|0.05
|0.9
|8
|Nein
|2011
|0.78
|0.04
|0.82
|8
|Nein
|2012
|0.8
|0.05
|0.85
|8
|Nein
|2013
|0.75
|0.04
|0.79
|8
|Nein
|2014
|0.7
|0.02
|0.72
|7
|Nein
|2015
|0
|0
|0.9
|7
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Branchen
- Bekleidung
- Getränke/Tabak
- Handel
- Kunststoffe
- Logistik
Produkte
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Outsourcing
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Server-Systeme
- - Speichersysteme
- - Handhelds
- - Notebooks
- - Drucker
- - Scanner
- - Zeiterfassungssysteme
- - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
- - Datensicherung
- - Firewalls
- - Unterbrechungsfreie Stromversorgung (USV)
- - Betriebsdaten- und Zeiterfassung
- - Collaboration und Groupware
- - Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- - Datenbanken
- - Kaufmännische Software (ERP)
- - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
- - Office Software
- - Supply Chain Management
- - Bauwesen
- - Einzelhandel
- - Fertigung, Produktion und Konstruktion
- - Freie Berufe
- - Großhandel
- - Handwerk
- - Logistik
- - Computer Telefonie Integration
- - IP-Kommunikation und Voice over IP
- - Unified Messaging Dienste
- - VPN