IT Anbieter finden

top1001.at by Computerwelt

Die größten IT-Unternehmen in Österreich

ComneX - Computer u Netzwerk GmbH

Adresse:
Soßenstraße 11, 2380 Perchtoldsdorf
Telefon: 01/8691981
Fax: 01/8691981-90
Web:
Email: office(at)comnex.net
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

EDV-Beratung, Netzwerke, IT Full Service

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0.22 3 Nein
2003 0 0 0.26 4 Nein
2004 0.3 0 0.3 4 Nein
2005 0.33 0 0.33 4 Nein
2006 0.4 0 0.4 5 Nein
2007 0.49 0 0.49 5 Nein
2008 0.45 0 0.45 2 Ja
2009 0.51 0 0.51 6 Nein
2010 0.72 0 0.72 7 Nein
2011 0 0 0.68 7 Ja
2012 0 0 0.69 6 Ja
2013 0.85 0.03 0.88 8 Nein
2014 0.83 0 0.83 6 Nein
2015 0.9 0 0.9 6 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Handel

Branchen

  • Chemie/Pharma
  • Software
  • Maschinenbau
  • Logistik
  • Kunststoffe
  • Konsumgüter
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Internet
  • Industrie
  • Immobilien
  • Handel
  • Gewerbe
  • Finanzdienstleistungen
  • Energie
  • Eisen/Stahl
  • EDV
  • Tourismus

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - Programmierung
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
  • - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines

Artikel zu ComneX - Computer u Netzwerk GmbH:

Leider wurden zu diesem Unternehmen keine passenden Artikel gefunden.

Diese Firmen könnten Sie auch interessieren:

DBConcepts GmbH. Die Oracle Experten.
SER Solutions Österreich GmbH
Snap Consulting - Systemnahe Anwendungsprogrammierung u Beratung GmbH
VOQUZ Technologies GmbH

 

IT Suche in Ihrer Webseite

Sie haben eine Webseite mit IT-Bezug und wollen Sie um eine Österreich-bezogene IT-Anbietersuche aufwerten? Integrieren Sie hier die Suche der Top 1001.at in ihre eigene Webseite. Mehr Info