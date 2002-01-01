ComneX - Computer u Netzwerk GmbH
Info
EDV-Beratung, Netzwerke, IT Full Service
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0.22
|3
|Nein
|2003
|0
|0
|0.26
|4
|Nein
|2004
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|4
|Nein
|2005
|0.33
|0
|0.33
|4
|Nein
|2006
|0.4
|0
|0.4
|5
|Nein
|2007
|0.49
|0
|0.49
|5
|Nein
|2008
|0.45
|0
|0.45
|2
|Ja
|2009
|0.51
|0
|0.51
|6
|Nein
|2010
|0.72
|0
|0.72
|7
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0
|0.68
|7
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|0.69
|6
|Ja
|2013
|0.85
|0.03
|0.88
|8
|Nein
|2014
|0.83
|0
|0.83
|6
|Nein
|2015
|0.9
|0
|0.9
|6
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Branchen
- Chemie/Pharma
- Software
- Maschinenbau
- Logistik
- Kunststoffe
- Konsumgüter
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Internet
- Industrie
- Immobilien
- Handel
- Gewerbe
- Finanzdienstleistungen
- Energie
- Eisen/Stahl
- EDV
- Tourismus
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Reparatur und Service
- - Programmierung
- - Outsourcing
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Auftragsentwicklung für Software
- - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines