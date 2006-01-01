IT Anbieter finden

top1001.at by Computerwelt

Die größten IT-Unternehmen in Österreich

Center Communication Systems GmbH - Headquarters Austria

Adresse:
Ignaz-Köck-Straße 19, 1210 Wien
Telefon: 01 90199 0
Fax: +43 1 90199 19
Web:
Email: office(at)centersystems.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Funkanlagen u -geräte, Datenverarbeitung, Mobiltelefone, Nachrichtentechnische Anlagen, Telekommunikation

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2006 18 6 24 170 Nein
2007 0 0 25 133 Nein
2008 0 0 28 152 Ja
2009 0 0 30 152 Ja
2010 0 0 28.9 152 Ja
2011 0 0 23.85 145 Ja
2012 0 0 19 145 Ja
2013 0 0 19 152 Nein
2014 0 0 14.5 152 Ja
2015 0 0 16.6 96 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller
  • Distributor
  • Handel

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Telekom
  • Software
  • Rohstoffe
  • Papier
  • Öl/Gas
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Industrie
  • Handel
  • Government
  • Gewerbe
  • Gesundheitswesen
  • Fahrzeuge
  • Energie
  • Elektrotechnologie
  • Versorger

Produkte

  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Migrations-Management
  • - Programmierung
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten

Diese Firmen könnten Sie auch interessieren:

KORAM Softwareentwicklungsgesellschaft m.b.H:
Avnet Technology Solutions Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.
NAVAX Unternehmensgruppe
ANEXIA Internetdienstleistungs GmbH

 

IT Suche in Ihrer Webseite

Sie haben eine Webseite mit IT-Bezug und wollen Sie um eine Österreich-bezogene IT-Anbietersuche aufwerten? Integrieren Sie hier die Suche der Top 1001.at in ihre eigene Webseite. Mehr Info