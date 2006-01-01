Center Communication Systems GmbH - Headquarters Austria
Info
Funkanlagen u -geräte, Datenverarbeitung, Mobiltelefone, Nachrichtentechnische Anlagen, Telekommunikation
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2006
|18
|6
|24
|170
|Nein
|2007
|0
|0
|25
|133
|Nein
|2008
|0
|0
|28
|152
|Ja
|2009
|0
|0
|30
|152
|Ja
|2010
|0
|0
|28.9
|152
|Ja
|2011
|0
|0
|23.85
|145
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|19
|145
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|19
|152
|Nein
|2014
|0
|0
|14.5
|152
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|16.6
|96
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
- Distributor
- Handel
Branchen
- EDV
- Telekom
- Software
- Rohstoffe
- Papier
- Öl/Gas
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Industrie
- Handel
- Government
- Gewerbe
- Gesundheitswesen
- Fahrzeuge
- Energie
- Elektrotechnologie
- Versorger
Produkte
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Migrations-Management
- - Programmierung
- - Reparatur und Service
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten