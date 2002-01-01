IT Anbieter finden

Büll Informatik GesmbH

Adresse:
Kleine Neugasse 12/14, 1040 Wien
Telefon: 01/6991430-0
Fax: 01/6991430-33
Web:
Email: office(at)buell-informatik.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Software

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0.28 4 Nein
2003 0.35 0 0.35 4 Nein
2004 0.33 0 0.33 4 Nein
2007 0.3 0 0.3 2 Nein
2008 0.27 0 0.27 2 Nein
2011 0 0 0.4 0 Ja
2012 0 0 0.35 4 Ja
2013 0 0 0.35 4 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Hersteller

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Gesundheitswesen
  • Industrie
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Logistik
  • Software

Produkte

  • - Logistik
  • - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen
  • - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
  • - Enterprise Application Integration
  • - Datenbanken
  • - Betriebsdaten- und Zeiterfassung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Programmierung
  • - Outsourcing
  • - Migrations-Management
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Medizin und Gesundheitswesen
  • - Maschinen- und Anlagenbau
  • - Supply Chain Management

