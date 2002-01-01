Büll Informatik GesmbH
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0.28
|4
|Nein
|2003
|0.35
|0
|0.35
|4
|Nein
|2004
|0.33
|0
|0.33
|4
|Nein
|2007
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|2
|Nein
|2008
|0.27
|0
|0.27
|2
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0
|0.4
|0
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|0.35
|4
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.35
|4
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Hersteller
Branchen
- EDV
- Gesundheitswesen
- Industrie
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Logistik
- Software
Produkte
- - Logistik
- - Mobile Lösungen und Applikationen
- - Management Informationssysteme (MIS)
- - Enterprise Application Integration
- - Datenbanken
- - Betriebsdaten- und Zeiterfassung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Programmierung
- - Outsourcing
- - Migrations-Management
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Medizin und Gesundheitswesen
- - Maschinen- und Anlagenbau
- - Supply Chain Management