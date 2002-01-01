IT Anbieter finden

bit-Studio Büroautomation u Informationstechnik Beratungs- u HandelsgesmbH

Adresse:
Technologiezentrum Marktstraße 3, 7000 Eisenstadt
Telefon: 05 9010 660
Fax: +43 (0)5 9010 66 55
Web:
Email: bit(at)bit-studio.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 01.01.



Info

Handel mit Büromaschinen, Software,

Kontakte

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 3.5 0 Ja
2003 0 0 3.5 18 Ja
2004 0 0 0 0 Nein
2005 0 0 0 0 Nein
2006 3.13 0 3.13 12 Nein
2007 3.6 0 3.6 12 Nein
2008 2 0 2 14 Ja
2009 7.52 0 7.52 15 Nein
2010 6.65 0 6.65 17 Nein
2011 0 0 7.5 0 Ja
2012 0 0 7.5 8 Ja
2013 6 0 6 13 Nein
2014 0 0 7.5 13 Ja
2015 0 0 6.5 12 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Handel

Branchen

  • Energie
  • Gesundheitswesen
  • Gewerbe
  • Government
  • Handel
  • Industrie
  • Versorger

Produkte

  • - IKT-Consulting
  • - Reparatur und Service
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Desktop-PC
  • - Server-Systeme
  • - Speichersysteme
  • - Workstations
  • - Handhelds
  • - Laptops
  • - Notebooks
  • - Notepads
  • - Tablet PCs
  • - Thin Clients
  • - Band- und Plattenlaufwerke
  • - Controller
  • - Festplatten
  • - Grafik-, Video- und Soundkarten
  • - Racks
  • - Speichermodule
  • - Bildschirme/Monitore
  • - Drucker
  • - Faxgeräte
  • - Kopierer
  • - Mäuse
  • - Multifunktionsgeräte
  • - Plotter
  • - Projektoren/Beamer
  • - Scanner
  • - Tastaturen
  • - Webcams
  • - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
  • - Backup und Recovery Systeme
  • - Datenschutz
  • - Datensicherung
  • - Firewalls
  • - Netzwerk- und Systemüberwachung
  • - Unterbrechungsfreie Stromversorgung (USV)
  • - Betriebssysteme für PCs
  • - Middleware
  • - Server-Betriebssysteme
  • - Tools
  • - Collaboration und Groupware
  • - Office Software
  • - Netzkomponenten
  • - Netzwerk-Betriebssysteme
  • - Netzwerk-Systeme (LAN, MAN, WAN)
  • - VPN
  • - WLAN-Systeme

Artikel zu bit-Studio Büroautomation u Informationstechnik Beratungs- u HandelsgesmbH:

Leider wurden zu diesem Unternehmen keine passenden Artikel gefunden.

