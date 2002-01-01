bit-Studio Büroautomation u Informationstechnik Beratungs- u HandelsgesmbH
|
|
Info
Handel mit Büromaschinen, Software,
Kontakte
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|3.5
|0
|Ja
|2003
|0
|0
|3.5
|18
|Ja
|2004
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2005
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
|2006
|3.13
|0
|3.13
|12
|Nein
|2007
|3.6
|0
|3.6
|12
|Nein
|2008
|2
|0
|2
|14
|Ja
|2009
|7.52
|0
|7.52
|15
|Nein
|2010
|6.65
|0
|6.65
|17
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0
|7.5
|0
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|7.5
|8
|Ja
|2013
|6
|0
|6
|13
|Nein
|2014
|0
|0
|7.5
|13
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|6.5
|12
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Branchen
- Energie
- Gesundheitswesen
- Gewerbe
- Government
- Handel
- Industrie
- Versorger
Produkte
- - IKT-Consulting
- - Reparatur und Service
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Desktop-PC
- - Server-Systeme
- - Speichersysteme
- - Workstations
- - Handhelds
- - Laptops
- - Notebooks
- - Notepads
- - Tablet PCs
- - Thin Clients
- - Band- und Plattenlaufwerke
- - Controller
- - Festplatten
- - Grafik-, Video- und Soundkarten
- - Racks
- - Speichermodule
- - Bildschirme/Monitore
- - Drucker
- - Faxgeräte
- - Kopierer
- - Mäuse
- - Multifunktionsgeräte
- - Plotter
- - Projektoren/Beamer
- - Scanner
- - Tastaturen
- - Webcams
- - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
- - Backup und Recovery Systeme
- - Datenschutz
- - Datensicherung
- - Firewalls
- - Netzwerk- und Systemüberwachung
- - Unterbrechungsfreie Stromversorgung (USV)
- - Betriebssysteme für PCs
- - Middleware
- - Server-Betriebssysteme
- - Tools
- - Collaboration und Groupware
- - Office Software
- - Netzkomponenten
- - Netzwerk-Betriebssysteme
- - Netzwerk-Systeme (LAN, MAN, WAN)
- - VPN
- - WLAN-Systeme