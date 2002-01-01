Avocodo GmbH
Info
Software
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2002
|0
|0
|0.36
|3
|Nein
|2003
|0.7
|0.04
|0.74
|7
|Nein
|2004
|1.71
|0.05
|1.76
|18
|Nein
|2005
|2.86
|0.04
|2.9
|32
|Nein
|2006
|4.13
|0.07
|4.2
|45
|Nein
|2007
|0
|0
|4.2
|50
|Nein
|2008
|3.91
|0.03
|3.94
|40
|Nein
|2012
|0
|0
|3.5
|30
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|4.6
|50
|Ja
|2014
|0
|0
|4.6
|50
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|4.6
|50
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - IT-Personalbereitstellung
- - Programmierung
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten