IT Anbieter finden

top1001.at by Computerwelt

Die größten IT-Unternehmen in Österreich

Avocodo GmbH

Adresse:
Landstraße 49, 4020 Linz
Telefon: 0732 777810 0
Fax: 0732/777810-50
Web:
Email: office(at)avocodo.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Software

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2002 0 0 0.36 3 Nein
2003 0.7 0.04 0.74 7 Nein
2004 1.71 0.05 1.76 18 Nein
2005 2.86 0.04 2.9 32 Nein
2006 4.13 0.07 4.2 45 Nein
2007 0 0 4.2 50 Nein
2008 3.91 0.03 3.94 40 Nein
2012 0 0 3.5 30 Ja
2013 0 0 4.6 50 Ja
2014 0 0 4.6 50 Ja
2015 0 0 4.6 50 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - IT-Personalbereitstellung
  • - Programmierung
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Übernahme von Softwareprojekten

Diese Firmen könnten Sie auch interessieren:

adesso Austria GmbH
SEQIS Software Testing GmbH
Arrow ECS Internet Security AG
Bechtle IT-Systemhaus Österreich

 

IT Suche in Ihrer Webseite

Sie haben eine Webseite mit IT-Bezug und wollen Sie um eine Österreich-bezogene IT-Anbietersuche aufwerten? Integrieren Sie hier die Suche der Top 1001.at in ihre eigene Webseite. Mehr Info