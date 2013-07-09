AV Stumpfl GmbH
Info
Mobile und Stationäre Projektionswände, Show Control Technology, Multidisplay-Präsentation
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2003
|2.1
|4.9
|7
|42
|Nein
|2004
|2.35
|5.75
|8.1
|47
|Nein
|2005
|2.2
|7.5
|9.7
|50
|Nein
|2006
|0
|0
|11.3
|50
|Ja
|2007
|0
|0
|9.58
|55
|Ja
|2008
|11.7
|0
|11.7
|68
|Ja
|2009
|0
|0
|11
|65
|Ja
|2010
|0
|0
|11.6
|75
|Nein
|2012
|0
|0
|12
|68
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|13
|68
|Nein
|2014
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nein
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Hersteller