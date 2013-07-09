IT Anbieter finden

AV Stumpfl GmbH

Adresse:
Mitterweg 46, 4702 Wallern an der Trattnach
Telefon: +43 7249 42811-0
Fax: +43 7249 42811-4
Web:
Email: info(at)AVstumpfl.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Mobile und Stationäre Projektionswände, Show Control Technology, Multidisplay-Präsentation

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2003 2.1 4.9 7 42 Nein
2004 2.35 5.75 8.1 47 Nein
2005 2.2 7.5 9.7 50 Nein
2006 0 0 11.3 50 Ja
2007 0 0 9.58 55 Ja
2008 11.7 0 11.7 68 Ja
2009 0 0 11 65 Ja
2010 0 0 11.6 75 Nein
2012 0 0 12 68 Ja
2013 0 0 13 68 Nein
2014 0 0 0 0 Nein
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Hersteller

