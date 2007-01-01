IT Anbieter finden

AM-LOHR OG

Adresse:
Harter Str. 48, 8053 Graz
Telefon: 0316/278660
Fax: +43 316 27 86 60-10
Web:
Email: office(at)gamed.com
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

Software

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2007 2 0 2 16 Ja
2008 2 0 2 16 Ja
2009 1.2 0.3 1.5 17 Nein
2010 0 0 0.2 0 Ja
2011 0 0 0.21 2 Ja
2012 0 0 0.21 0 Ja
2013 0 0 0.21 2 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Handel

Branchen

  • Chemie/Pharma
  • Nahrungsmittel
  • Maschinenbau
  • Kunststoffe
  • Industrie
  • Handel
  • Gesundheitswesen
  • Fahrzeuge
  • Eisen/Stahl
  • Papier

Produkte

  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - Facility Management
  • - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
  • - Programmierung
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement

