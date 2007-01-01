AM-LOHR OG
Info
Software
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2007
|2
|0
|2
|16
|Ja
|2008
|2
|0
|2
|16
|Ja
|2009
|1.2
|0.3
|1.5
|17
|Nein
|2010
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|Ja
|2011
|0
|0
|0.21
|2
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|0.21
|0
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|0.21
|2
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Handel
Branchen
- Chemie/Pharma
- Nahrungsmittel
- Maschinenbau
- Kunststoffe
- Industrie
- Handel
- Gesundheitswesen
- Fahrzeuge
- Eisen/Stahl
- Papier
Produkte
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - Facility Management
- - Individual-Softwareentwicklung
- - Programmierung
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement