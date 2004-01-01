ADN - Advanced Digital Network Distribution GmbH
ADN ist ein zentraleuropäisch tätiger Value-Added Distributor spezialisiert auf die Gebiete Application Delivery, Virtual Infrastructures, Thin Clients, Netzwerk-Kommunikations-, Voice-over-IP-, Storage-, Security und Hosting-Lösungen. Citrix, Microsoft, AppSense, ThinPrint, Igel, HP, PlateSpin, DataCore, Acronis, MySoftIT, ONStor, Nexsan, GFi Software, Marathon, RES, Avocent, McAfe
Umsätze
|Jahr
|Inland
|Ausland
|Gesamt
|Mitarbeiter
|Schätzung
|2004
|0
|0
|3.5
|6
|Ja
|2005
|3.6
|0
|3.6
|6
|Nein
|2006
|6.2
|0
|6.2
|7
|Nein
|2007
|7
|0
|7
|8
|Nein
|2008
|1.5
|0
|1.5
|5
|Ja
|2009
|7.86
|0
|7.86
|9
|Nein
|2010
|8.5
|0
|8.5
|9
|Nein
|2011
|0
|0
|10
|10
|Ja
|2012
|0
|0
|7.2
|8
|Ja
|2013
|0
|0
|8
|10
|Nein
|2014
|0
|0
|8
|8
|Ja
|2015
|0
|0
|10
|7
|Ja
Tätigkeitsfeld
- Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
- Distributor
Branchen
- EDV
- Gewerbe
- Handel
- Internet
- IT-Dienstleistungen
- Netzwerktechnik
- Software
- Telekom
Produkte
- - Application Service Providing
- - Aus- und Weiterbildung
- - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
- - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
- - Systempflege- und Wartung
- - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines
- - Thin Clients
- - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
- - Backup und Recovery Systeme
- - Datenschutz
- - Datensicherung
- - Netzwerk- und Systemüberwachung
- - IP-Kommunikation und Voice over IP