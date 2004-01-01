IT Anbieter finden

ADN - Advanced Digital Network Distribution GmbH

Adresse:
Wienerbergstraße 11/B16, 1100 Wien
Telefon: 01 6031044
Fax: +43 1 6031044 44
Web:
Email: info(at)adn.at
Wirtschaftsjahr: von 01.01. bis 31.12.



Info

ADN ist ein zentraleuropäisch tätiger Value-Added Distributor spezialisiert auf die Gebiete Application Delivery, Virtual Infrastructures, Thin Clients, Netzwerk-Kommunikations-, Voice-over-IP-, Storage-, Security und Hosting-Lösungen. Citrix, Microsoft, AppSense, ThinPrint, Igel, HP, PlateSpin, DataCore, Acronis, MySoftIT, ONStor, Nexsan, GFi Software, Marathon, RES, Avocent, McAfe

Umsätze

Jahr Inland Ausland Gesamt Mitarbeiter Schätzung
2004 0 0 3.5 6 Ja
2005 3.6 0 3.6 6 Nein
2006 6.2 0 6.2 7 Nein
2007 7 0 7 8 Nein
2008 1.5 0 1.5 5 Ja
2009 7.86 0 7.86 9 Nein
2010 8.5 0 8.5 9 Nein
2011 0 0 10 10 Ja
2012 0 0 7.2 8 Ja
2013 0 0 8 10 Nein
2014 0 0 8 8 Ja
2015 0 0 10 7 Ja
Bei unter 50% reiner IT-Umsatz keine Teilnahme an der Rangliste.

Tätigkeitsfeld

  • Dienstleister (Schulung, Support, Consulting, Telekom)
  • Distributor

Branchen

  • EDV
  • Gewerbe
  • Handel
  • Internet
  • IT-Dienstleistungen
  • Netzwerktechnik
  • Software
  • Telekom

Produkte

  • - Application Service Providing
  • - Aus- und Weiterbildung
  • - System- und Netzwerk-Tuning
  • - Systemintegration und Systemmanagement
  • - Systempflege- und Wartung
  • - User Helpdesk-Systeme und Hotlines
  • - Thin Clients
  • - Antiviren- und Virenscanner Software
  • - Backup und Recovery Systeme
  • - Datenschutz
  • - Datensicherung
  • - Netzwerk- und Systemüberwachung
  • - IP-Kommunikation und Voice over IP

